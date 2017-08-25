The Morning Sports Briefing

Jackie Tyrrell on losing an All-Ireland final

We go straight to hurling this morning and Jackie Tyrrell is writing about the despair felt when a player loses an All-Ireland final.

Tyrrell writes that it is a hurt and an emptyness that never goes away. “I find myself wishing that it was only the thoughts of clear blue skies I had, the sun shining, all happy days of winning All-Irelands in Croke Park. But instead, it is laced with hurt and it means you can’t fully luxuriate in the years we won,” he writes.

What’s changed for Mayo?

Meanwhile, Eamon Donoghue is looking ahead to Saturday’s All Ireland SFC semi-final replay between Mayo and Kerry, picking apart what’s changed for Stephen Rochford’s side since they kicked into gear after the quarter-final draw against Roscommon. Rossies defender David Murray breaks down what Mayo, and in particular Andy Moran, do well.

Shelbourne in talks with investors

On to soccer and Emmet Malone reports this morning that the board of directors at Shelbourne have been in talks with potential investors after the club finally cleared the debt left in the wake of the Ollie Byrne legacy, more than 10 years after demotion to the First Division. Talks have been held with potential suitors but so far no one has committed to stumping up the sort of money the board are looking for.

Kiss concerned at outhalf crisis

With the start of the new Pro14 season just around the corner, Ulster coach Less Kiss looks to be quite short on options in the outhalf position due to the absence of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding. Christian Lealiifano, capped 19 times for Australia, has arrived in Belfast with a weight of expectation already on his shoulders.

Poor start for McIlroy in New York

In golf, Rory McIlroy got off to a disappointing start in the defence of his FedEx Cup title at the first playoff event in New York, carding a three over par round of 73 to sit nine shots off the pace after one round. Russell Henley leads the Northern Trust Open, just one shot clear of world number one Dustin Johnson.

McGregor v Mayweather

Finally to Vegas and the event to end all events. In the early hours of Sunday morning Crumlin’s Conor McGregor will step into a ring with Floyd Mayweather and you can read all about it in tomorrow’s Irish Times with Ken Early, Dave Hannigan and Johnny Watterson giving their take.