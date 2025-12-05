World Cup-bound Pico Lopes and Athlone Town hero Kelly Brady scoop Soccer Writers awards

Kelly Brady celebrates after scoring for Athlone Town in their victorious FAI Cup final against Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium in October. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Kelly Brady and Pico Lopes took home the Personality of the Year trophies at the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers Ireland annual awards in Clontarf Castle, Dublin, on Friday.

New York-born Brady was recognised for scoring 27 goals as Athlone Town clinched a league-and-cup double. The 23-year-old’s outstanding season also saw her earn a move to Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League.

“London is calling,” said Brady, “Palace will be a big step up, I am very excited.”

Lopes captained Shamrock Rovers to a league-and-cup double and also helped Cape Verde qualify for the World Cup in October, a day before his fist child Diego was born.

“It was very special winning back the title we lost last season,” said Lopes.

Steve Staunton received a standing ovation from the 250 guests, including FAI chief executive David Courell and Republic of Ireland assistant manager John O’Shea, after receiving the International Achievement award.

Staunton enjoyed a stellar playing career, winning 102 caps for Ireland and playing for Liverpool and Aston Villa at club level. He featured for Ireland at three World Cups, in 1990, 1994 and 2002.

The Liam Tuohy Special Merit award went to Waterford’s kitman of over 60 years, Michael Walsh, while Ed McGinty won Goalkeeper of the Year after some spectacular saves during his first season at Shamrock Rovers.