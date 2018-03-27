VAR plays its part as Italy snatch draw from Wembley

Jamie Vardy’s opener was cancelled out late on by a Lorenzo Insigne 88th-minute penalty
England’s Kyle Walker speaks with Italy’s Federico Chiesa after he is fouled resulting in a penalty at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: PA

England’s Kyle Walker speaks with Italy’s Federico Chiesa after he is fouled resulting in a penalty at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: PA

 

England 1 Italy 1

England’s World Cup preparations continued in encouraging fashion despite the frustration of a video assistant referee ruling allowing Italy to snatch a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Four days after securing a deserved win in Holland, tentative optimism continued as England produced a promising display against another big-name absentee from this summer’s finals.

Italy are not the force they once were but this was another assured display from England, even though a familiar lack of cutting edge meant Gareth Southgate’s side failed to build on Jamie Vardy’s first-half goal. Lorenzo Insigne grabbed an 88th-minute penalty leveller after a video assistant referee review.

Referee Deniz Aytekin pointed to the spot after looking at footage of debutant James Tarkowski making contact with Italy substitute Federico Chiesa, but it did not take too much gloss off another solid display in England’s last match before Southgate names his squad for Russia.

The friendly was the England players’ last chance to press home their case for a place on the plane, with the provisional 35-man squad due in with Fifa on May 14th and the final 23-group required to be finalised by June 4th.

Southgate will have been largely impressed by his side’s performance, although the three-man defence was guilty of the odd hairy moment and Jack Butland did not look as assured in possession as Jordan Pickford did on his audition for the number one jersey.

At the other end patient play was complemented by intelligent attacking transitions, with sparkling Raheem Sterling’s directness causing problems — and leading to the free-kick that Jesse Lingard’s played quickly though for Vardy to fire home.

England should have had more but the lack of cutting edge that has been stark in Harry Kane’s absence continued, allowing Insigne to level after the penalty given away by Tarkowski.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.