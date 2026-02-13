Shelbourne and St Patrick’s Athletic games postponed due to unplayable pitches

St Patrick's Athletic's Premier Division clash against Galway United has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch at Richmond Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Friday night’s Airtricity League Premier Division programme has been hit by the continuing heavy rain that has hit the east coast, with the games between Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park and St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United at Richmond Park both postponed following pitch inspections on Friday.

Drogheda United’s game against Waterford will go ahead after Sullivan & Lambe Park passed a 1pm inspection. The game will now kick off at 8pm as it will be shown live on Virgin Media Two, who were due to broadcast the Dublin derby from Tolka Park.

The final game down for decision in the Premier Division on Friday night is Derry City’s home game against Dundalk on the artificial surface at the Brandywell.

The postponement of the Dublin derby means Shamrock Rovers will have to wait for another week to begin the defence of their title after their opening home game against Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium last Friday was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

No new dates have been announced for the two games.