Northern Ireland’s Michael O’Neill to combine job with managing Blackburn Rovers

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, who is set to take charge of struggling Championship side Blackburn. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill will take charge of struggling Championship side Blackburn for the rest of the season in a joint role.

In a deal agreed with the Irish FA, the short-term arrangement will see O’Neill remain in charge of the national team for the World Cup qualifying playoff against Italy in March and, should they beat the odds to progress, for the playoff final as well.

O’Neill will be in the stands for Rovers’ trip to QPR on Saturday, with former Northern Ireland midfielder Damien Johnson remaining in the dugout for one more game, having been in interim charge since the sacking of Valerian Ismael on February 2nd.

Blackburn sit 22nd in the Championship but are level on points with Leicester above them, having a game in hand going into the weekend.

In a statement, O’Neill said: “I am grateful to the Irish FA for their support in allowing me to take this opportunity.

“I think it’s a forward-thinking approach, where I’ll be using a scheduled period of inactivity creatively and proactively.

“Being out on the grass every day, involved in matches, tactical work and the intensity of club football, keeps you at your best.

“It also gives me closer visibility of players operating in the Championship, where a significant number of our squad are competing week in, week out. Having that proximity to their environment is valuable in terms of understanding form, fitness and emerging talent.

“If this experience helps sharpen me and enhances our preparation even marginally, then it’s a positive step for us.”

The arrangement is similar to the one which saw O’Neill take charge of Stoke in late 2019, while initially remaining as Northern Ireland manager.

O’Neill had been due to take charge of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs in March 2020 alongside his duties with the Potters, although the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic saw him leave the job before the fixtures took place.

O’Neill was able to steer Stoke away from trouble after joining in midseason in 2019, although the next two campaigns ended with mid-table finishes before he was sacked in August 2022 following a poor start.

“Blackburn Rovers is a historic Premier League-winning club with a proud tradition, and the chance to work at a club of that stature is one I felt was important to embrace,” O’Neill added.

“The immediate focus is clear – there is a challenge ahead in the final stretch of the season and the objective is to help the team build momentum and climb the Championship table.”

O’Neill returned as Northern Ireland manager in December 2022. The World Cup qualifier against Germany in October was his 100th match in charge of the national team.

The 56-year-old was in Brussels on Thursday night for the Uefa Nations League draw – which paired Northern Ireland with Hungary, Ukraine and Georgia – but did not speak to media.

Northern Ireland are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years. It would be their first major tournament since O’Neill led them to Euro 2016.