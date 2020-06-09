Stoke manager Michael O’Neill tests positive for coronavirus

Club’s friendly against Manchester United cancelled at the last minute

Stoke City announced that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for coronavirus. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Stoke City announced that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for coronavirus. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

 

Stoke were forced to scrap a friendly against Manchester United at the last minute after learning that manager Michael O’Neill had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Potters had already travelled to United’s Carrington training ground before the match was hastily called off.

A Stoke statement said: “Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus following the latest round of testing on Monday [June 8th].

“O’Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing. He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players.”

O’Neill’s assistant Billy McKinlay will take charge of first-team affairs during his absence.

O’Neill is in his first season in charge of the Potters, having taken over in November and helped steer the club towards safety after a dismal start to the campaign under Nathan Jones.

The 50-year-old stepped down from his role as Northern Ireland manager in April due to the shutdown.

Nobody from the Stoke travelling party interacted with anyone at Manchester United following their arrival at Carrington, with separate facilities having been made available at the complex.

Stoke are preparing to resume their season away to Reading on June 20th, a day after Manchester United are due to travel to London to face Tottenham and former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.