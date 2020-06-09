Covid-19: Getting to zero quicker, and staying there

Initially, it was penned as a letter that was signed by “1,000 scientists” that questioned the Government’s decision to accelerate the State’s emergence from Covid-19.

In the end, the numbers who did sign were far less; but the letter, nevertheless, contains the names of the majority of expert opinion that is not on the Government’s advisers list.

Given the penalties endured by all so far, it is understandable that people might react with despair at suggestions we would be best served by deploying tighter short-term measures.

However, the letter’s signatories – leading public health specialists, infectious disease experts and those at the medical front line – insist their proposals are in the interests of both public health and the economy.

The Government’s current policy, they argue, will see the State “live with the virus under a long-term mitigation strategy, with the risk of future surges and lockdowns until when, or if, a vaccine becomes available”.

Are they proposing that the country revert to lockdown?

Far from it. They fully accept the case for easing lockdown. Essentially, they say they are proposing actions with a better chance of getting to zero quicker, and staying there.

Really fast testing, tracing and isolation is required, says DCU epidemiologist Prof Anthony Staines, along with widespread wearing of face masks, and testing for people landing at Irish sea and air ports.

Every policy followed should be agreed between Dublin and Stormont. A “modest” push now could eliminate Covid-19 on the island, they contend if tactics proven in New Zealand and South Korea are followed.

How long could it take?

The State’s actions up to now has brought the situation “very close to zero”. However, tough short-term restrictions now could limit the amount of pain to be endured.

Living with the virus will not be “normal”, they argue. Public transport will run with just a fifth of capacity; pubs and restaurants 30 per cent; schools, at best only 50 per cent.

The costs of childcare, already high, will be impossible for many. Offices will need to be expensively re-designed. Many people will lose their jobs. All of these are real costs, and will far exceed short-term costs of lockdown, they note.

Ultimately, Prof Staines suggests “the biggest cost is long-term social distancing”. It will be required for much longer with containment/living with Covid-19, rather than crushing it.

Has Ireland’s approach not been to suppress and eliminate Covid-19 all along?

The State’s approach has been to minimise Covid everywhere, while initially flattening the curve of rising cases to enable the healthcare system to cope. Now, the Government believes restrictions can be loosened.

That view would suggest that elimination currently – knowing the characteristics of Covid-19 – is not possible. So carefully applied containment measures stay in place.

So what are the essential differences in approach?

Scientists and others in the “Crush Covid” camp believe all the right decisions have been taken to bring numbers to zero, but only if they are enhanced and co-ordinated across the island.

If Ireland decides to live with the virus, the group believes “extensive, and expensive, restrictions will continue for the foreseeable future. A vaccine will take at least two years, and there is no established treatment.”

On the other hand, countries that have suppressed the pandemic will enjoy greater freedoms than those where it persists. Travel, tourism and trade with other successful countries would be straightforward and beneficial.

Ultimately is this taking a narrow, over-cautious view when Covid-19 will be gone soon?

Arguably, no. The pandemic is far from over. Cases and deaths continue to rise and cause economic devastation and push healthcare systems to breaking point in many countries away from Europe and Asia.

In the Irish context, coronavirus has lost none of its ability to resurge quickly. We are not at zero in the way New Zealand is – it got to zero and has stayed there.

Perhaps the most concerning statistic is the one that shows that the vast majority of deaths involve people with underlying conditions – and estimated to be robbing 10 years of a person’s life on average.

Meanwhile, terrible uncertainty persists in the absence of a vaccine. Only 3-4 per cent of people have herd immunity, and no one is sure how much immunity Covid-19 antibodies offer in the first place.