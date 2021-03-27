Sideline Cut: It might just be easier to unite a country than to break up a dressingroom
Two international sides on a tiny island should tell onlookers everything about the Irish
George Best taking the long walk to the dressing room at Windsor Park after being sent off in the game with Scotland in April 1970. Photograph: Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
There’s a time and place for everything. Across Ireland, people are tired and battered and a bit weepy because we’re not sure when the government is going to let us go out dancing again and the era of zoom parties and virtual quizzes is very, very over so it was a bit too much, really, to flick on RTÉ on a cold Monday night to find the great and good from Both Sides of our daft, dazzling little island going at it hammer and tongs.
There they were: Mary Lou and Gregory Campbell, the Taois’ himself, Joe Brolly (briefly) and Andrew Trimble among a competing cast of voices and faces who got together for a cosy fireside chat to debate the Big question: Do we want a United Ireland?