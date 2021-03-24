Duffy and Hendrick left out Ireland side to face Serbia

Ciaran Clark and Dara O’Shea named in central defence for game in Belgrade

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named his side for the opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia. Photograph: Novak Djurovic/PA Wire

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named his side for the opening World Cup qualifier against Serbia. Photograph: Novak Djurovic/PA Wire

 

Stephen Kenny has dropped the only player to have scored a goal since he took over as Ireland manager with Shane Duffy among the substitutes for the opening World Cup qualifier of the new campaign in Belgrade this evening (7.45pm kick-off).

Jeff Hendrick, who had started all but one of Ireland’s games in the autumn before he was dismissed against Wales and suspended for the scoreless draw in Bulgaria, also misses out along with Robbie Brady and Shane Long.

In their places, Ciaran Clark will partner Dara O’Shea in the team’s new-look central defence while Josh Cullen is among the starters in midfield and Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly both feature in attack.

Séamus Coleman returns to the team but Matt Doherty retains his place for what is set to be one of the key games of the campaign.

IRELAND: Travers, Coleman (capt), Stevens, Clark, Doherty, Browne, Connolly, Robinson, Molumby, Cullen, O’Shea.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.