Shamrock Rovers receive bye in first round of FAI Cup defence
With the competition reduced to just Airtricity League teams there are 13 byes
Shamrock Rovers celebrate with the trophy in the dressing room after winning the FAI Cup last year. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Recent winners Dundalk and Cork City are among the six sides drawn to participate in the first round of this season’s FAI Cup which has been restricted to Airtricity League clubs because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While 13 of the 19 league clubs have been handed byes to the second round, Dundalk and Cork, who have won the competition in four of the past five seasons, were drawn at home on Monday with the league champions to face Waterford and City to take on Longford Town.
In the other tie drawn in Abbotstown, Finn Harps will take on St Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey.
The dates of the games will be confirmed as part of the wider fixture list release scheduled for later on Monday.
Extra.ie FAI Cup - First Round Draw
Cork City v Longford Town
Dundalk v Waterford
Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic
Byes
Athlone Town
Bohemians
Bray Wanderers
Cabinteely
Cobh Ramblers
Derry City
Drogheda United
Galway United
Shamrock Rovers
Shelbourne
Sligo Rovers
UCD AFC
Wexford