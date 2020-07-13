Shamrock Rovers receive bye in first round of FAI Cup defence

With the competition reduced to just Airtricity League teams there are 13 byes

Shamrock Rovers celebrate with the trophy in the dressing room after winning the FAI Cup last year. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Recent winners Dundalk and Cork City are among the six sides drawn to participate in the first round of this season’s FAI Cup which has been restricted to Airtricity League clubs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While 13 of the 19 league clubs have been handed byes to the second round, Dundalk and Cork, who have won the competition in four of the past five seasons, were drawn at home on Monday with the league champions to face Waterford and City to take on Longford Town.

In the other tie drawn in Abbotstown, Finn Harps will take on St Patrick’s Athletic in Ballybofey.

The dates of the games will be confirmed as part of the wider fixture list release scheduled for later on Monday.

Extra.ie FAI Cup - First Round Draw

Cork City v Longford Town

Dundalk v Waterford

Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic

Byes

Athlone Town

Bohemians

Bray Wanderers

Cabinteely

Cobh Ramblers

Derry City

Drogheda United

Galway United

Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers

UCD AFC

Wexford

