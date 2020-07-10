Weekend Premier League team news

Saturday

Norwich (20) v West Ham (16), 12.30pm – Live BT Sport 1

Norwich could welcome back Todd Cantwell from a hamstring strain for their must-win game.

Kenny McLean is a slight doubt with a sore knee, while fellow midfielder Moritz Leitner, who requires hernia surgery, plus defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring) are sidelined.

West Ham will still be without Robert Snodgrass (back) and Felipe Anderson (hip).

Mark Noble, who has been suffering with a tight hamstring, could come back into the side after being on the bench against Burnley.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Norwich L L L L L; West Ham L L W D L

Top scorers: Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 11; Sebastien Haller (West Ham) 7

Match odds: H 5-2 A 21-20 D 13-5

Referee: Kevin Friend

Watford (17) v Newcastle (13), 12.30 – Live Premier Sports 1 & Amazon Prime Video

Watford have no new injury concerns. Head coach Nigel Pearson will be pleased to have all of those who faced Norwich fit and available once again but Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Newcastle hope to have skipper Jamaal Lascelles (ankle), midfielders Miguel Almiron (thigh) and Allan Saint-Maximin (fatigue) and striker Andy Carroll (groin) back.

Midfielders Isaac Hayden and Sean Longstaff are still missing with hamstring injuries while defenders Florian Lejeune and Ciaran Clark continue to work their way back towards full fitness.

Last season: Watford 1 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Watford 0

Last five league matches: Watford D L L L W; Newcastle W D W D L

Top scorers: Troy Deeney & Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 6; Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 8

Match odds: H 4-5 A 18-5 D 13-5

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool (1) v Burnley (10), 3.0 – Live BT Sport 1 & Premier Sport 1

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s season has been ended by a knee injury. Defender Dejan Lovren returns after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns. Ashley Barnes (hernia), Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle) and Matt Lowton (foot) remain absent for Sean Dyche’s men.

Last season: Liverpool 4 Burnley 2, Burnley 1 Liverpool 3

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W L W W; Burnley L W W D W

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 23; Chris Wood (Burnley) 11

Match odds: H 1-4 A 11-1 D 5-1

Referee: David Coote

Sheffield United (7) v Chelsea (3), 5.30 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Sheffield United could have John Fleck (groin) and David McGoldrick (ankle) back.

John Lundstram could be in contention after being an unused substitute on Wednesday but fellow midfielder Luke Freeman and striker Leon Clarke are still out.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss the remainder of the season after knee surgery.

N’Golo Kante remains out of action with a hamstring issue, but fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic is fit again after a knock.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Sheff Utd L L W D W; Chelsea W W L W W

Top scorers: Lys Mousset (Sheff Utd) 6; Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 16

Match odds: H 11-2 A 11-20 D 3-1

Referee: Andre Marriner

Brighton (15) v Man City (2), 8.0 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns. Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined, while Albion do not expect to have Steven Alzate back from a groin problem.

Sergio Agüero is Manchester City’s only major absentee as he remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery a fortnight ago.

Manager Pep Guardiola will consider rotating his squad after revealing left back Benjamin Mendy was rested due to muscle soreness in the last two games.

Last season: Brighton 1 Man City 4, Man City 2 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Brighton W D L W L; Man City W L W L W

Top scorers: Neal Maupay (Brighton) 9; Raheem Sterling (Man City) 24

Match odds: H 9-1 A 32-100 D 17-4

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Sunday

Wolves (6) v Everton (11, 12.0 – Sky Sports Premier League & Sky One (free to air)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will make a late decision on Adama Traore, who in midweek dislocated his left shoulder for the fourth time this season.

Pedro Neto is one of a series of players nursing knocks, and Nuno will consider his options after training on Saturday.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will make late checks on midfielder Andre Gomes (ankle) and defender Mason Holgate (shin). Midfielder Fabian Delph is still absent with a muscle problem.

Last season: Everton 1 Wolves 3, Wolves 2 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Wolves W W W L L; Everton L D W W L

Top scorers: Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 24; Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 15

Match odds: H 21-20 A 29-10 D 9-4

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Aston Villa (19) v Crystal Palace (14), 2.15 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Aston Villa are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns. Both Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings recovered from minor pre-match issues to complete 90 minutes in Thursday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Crystal Palace are without Gary Cahill (hamstring) for the rest of the season. Fellow defender Martin Kelly rejoins the squad after a calf problem but Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and James Tomkins (thigh) remain on the casualty list.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa D L D L L; Crystal Palace W L L L L

Top scorers: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) 9; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) 9

Match odds: H 5-4 A 23-10 D 23-10

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Tottenham (9) v Arsenal (8), 4.30 – Live Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Tottenham will still be missing Dele Alli who is struggling with a hamstring injury. Defenders Japhet Tanganga (back) and Juan Foyth (knee) are also injured.

Arsenal will be without striker Eddie Nketiah, who starts a three-match ban following his dismissal in midweek.

Mesut Özil (back) is likely to miss out again, while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

Last season: Tottenham 1 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 4 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham D D W L W; Arsenal L W W W D

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham ) 19; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

(Arsenal) 23

Match odds: H 29-20 A 9-5 D 5-2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Bournemouth (18) v Leicester (4), 7.0 Sky Sports Premier League & Sky One (free to air)

Bournemouth will be without Adam Smith after he was was carried off with a head injury on Thursday. Jack Stacey looks set to deputise at right back.

Midfielder David Brooks should be available after suffering what was thought to be cramp versus Spurs, while defender Steve Cook should be in the squad despite not being 100 per cent fit following a hamstring injury.

James Maddison and Ben Chilwell have both been ruled out for Leicester. The duo missed the midweek draw at Arsenal with hip and foot issues respectively, and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed their continued absence.

Last season: Leicester 2 Bournemouth 0, Bournemouth 4 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Bournemouth L L L L L; Leicester D D L W D

Top scorers: Callum Wilson Bournemouth) 9; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 22

Match odds: H 17-4 A 4-6 D 14-5

Referee: Stuart Attwell