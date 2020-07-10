Champions League draw: Man City handed tough task

If Guardiola’s side beat Real Madrid they could face Barcelona

The Champions League draw was made on Friday. Photo: Harold Cunningham/UEFA/AFP via Getty Images

The Champions League draw was made on Friday. Photo: Harold Cunningham/UEFA/AFP via Getty Images

 

Manchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-finals if they defeat Real Madrid. Their path to the final would then be blocked by one of Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich.

City hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg of their tie against Madrid and have the go-ahead to play the return at the Etihad Stadium in early August.

The draw opens the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his former club Barcelona in the semi-finals. Barça drew 1-1 at Napoli in their opening leg.

Chelsea, the only other British club remaining in the competition, will face Barcelona or Napoli if they overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in Germany in the last 16.

Four teams reached the quarter-finals before the coronavirus pandemic forced football to stop and they have been drawn to face each other in the quarter-finals, with RB Leipzig taking on Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain facing Atalanta.

The tournament will be played in Portugal from the quarter-final stage, with one-off knockout games, starting on August 12th and ending 11 days later.

Route to the final

Last-16 second legs

Manchester City (2) v Real Madrid (1)

Bayern Munich (3) v Chelsea (0)

Juventus (0) v Lyon (1)

Barcelona (1) v Napoli (1)

Quarter-finals

1. Real Madrid/Manchester City v Lyon/Juventus

2. RB Leipzig v Atlético Madrid

3. Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich

4. Atalanta v PSG

Semi-finals

Winner quarter-final 1 v winner quarter-final 3

Winner quarter-final 2 v winner quarter-final 4

Final

August 23rd, Lisbon

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.