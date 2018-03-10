Ronaldo keeps up scoring streak with two in win over Eibar

Late bullet header helps Real Madrid close gap on Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Eibar during the La Liga Primera Division match played at Ipurua stadium in Eibar. Photograph: Javier Etxezarreta/EPA

Eibar 1 Real Madrid 2

Cristiano Ronaldo struck late with a bullet header to give Real Madrid a 2-1 win at Eibar in La Liga on Saturday, taking his side to within four points of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo scored for the seventh successive game in all competitions by blasting into the net in the 34th minute after chesting down a long ball by Luka Modric, but eighth-placed Eibar pegged the champions back when Ivan Ramis outjumped Sergio Ramos to head home from a corner in the 50th.

Ronaldo was denied by an inspired save by Eibar’s Marko Dmitrovic, who clawed away the Portuguese’s header following a cross from Gareth Bale.

The irrepressible striker had the final say, however, meeting a cross from Dani Carvajal in the area and powering the ball beyond the Serbian goalkeeper in the 84th minute, scoring a 13th goal in his last seven games in all competitions.

