Injured Paul Pogba left out of Manchester United squad

Paul Pogba missed Manchester United’s crunch clash with Liverpool as Eric Bailly and Marcus Rashford made long-awaited returns to the starting line-up.

Club-record signing Pogba is reported to have pulled up injured in training on the eve of the game, but Marouane Fellaini was fit to return to the squad after surgery on his knee.

The Belgium midfielder was on the bench for a match that saw Bailly return to the starting line-up for the first time since November and Rashford start a Premier League match for the first time since Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the Liverpool side, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk coming in.