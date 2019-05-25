Neil Lennon offered Celtic job on permanent basis

Interim manager led team to Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts to complete treble

Neil Lennon, manager of Celtic, poses with the Scottish Cup after their victory over Hearts. Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Celtic have offered Neil Lennon the permanent manager’s role following their Scottish Cup final success.

The Hoops beat Hearts 2-1 to complete the domestic treble, and in doing so wrapped up a ‘triple treble’ having won nine trophies on the bounce over the past three seasons.

Celtic said on their Twitter feed: “We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent Celtic FC manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days.”

Lennon said in his post-match press conference: “There is a good chance I will accept the job.

“It’s probably one of the best days of my life. You will never see it again. They are immortal now.”

Lennon was appointed interim boss in February following Brendan Rodgers’ decision to move to Leicester.

The Northern Irishman returned to the club he previously led to three titles, having left Hibernian in January.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said on the Hoops’ Twitter account: “Neil stepped up to the plate when we needed him. He’s a true Celtic man who knows the club and the city.

“He’s a winner with a fantastic eye for a player. I’m delighted to announce he’s been offered the job.”

