Sligo Rovers move up to third as they see off nine-man Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers 3 Finn Harps 1

Sligo Rovers moved to third in the Airtricity Premier Division after a hard-earned three points against Finn Harps at the Showgrounds.

Ryan de Vries, Ronan Murray and Ronan Coughlan got the goals as their northwest rivals finished with nine players and also had boss Ollie Horgan sent to the stands.

The home side spent the first five minutes in their own half as Harps started brightly, but they were in front by the seventh minute.

Lewis Banks won a free just inside the Harps half, and Rovers worked it down the right to Jesse Devers, who skipped past a defender before crossing for De Vries to slot home from close range.

Harps were well up for the battle though, and, despite having four players and Horgan booked in the opening half, they shaded the possession and created a superb chance for an equaliser on 19 minutes.

It came from Ryan Connolly’s cross into the area, which was met by a powerful header from Alexander Kogler, but Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty made a stunning save to deny the striker.

Mark Russell also looked lively, and was rewarded on the hour-mark, when he fired home from just inside the area as Harps got a deserved equaliser.

Their joy was short-lived, however, as Mark Coyle – booked in the opening minute of the second half – received a second yellow for clashing into Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe. Horgan followed him to the stand, as he also picked up a second yellow for his reaction.

Rovers capitalised when substitute Murray netted minutes after his introduction, finishing off a cross from Banks.

A third arrived when Kosovar Sadiki fouled Coughlan inside the area. The decision looked a little harsh and Sadiki picked up a second yellow card, not for the challenge but for voicing his disapproval.

Coughlan dusted himself down to net the resultant penalty and secure the win.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty, Banks, Callan-McFadden, Penninkangas, Donelon, Morahan, Cawley, Devers (Murray, 66 mins), De Vries (Noone, 74 mins), Ogedi-Uzokwe, Coughlan.

FINN HARPS: McGinley, Webster (O’Sullivan, 74 mins), Sadiki, Folan (Harkin 81), Todd, Delap (McEleney, h/t), Coyle, McNamee, Connolly (Foley, 81 mins), Russell, Kogler (Cretaro, 74 mins).

Referee: R Harvey.