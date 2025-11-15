Ireland v Australia live updates: Follow the rugby action from the Aviva Stadium

Meanwhile over in Turin, next week’s visitors to the Aviva - South Africa - overcame an earlyish red card (straight one, not a bunker review) to work past Italy. It’s the second consecutive game that the ‘Boks have had a red card but still managed to win. A word of advice: steer clear of South African rugby Twitter this week. If you thought the reaction to Lood de Jager’s red against France was bad, wait ‘til you see what’s being said about Franco Mostert today. Was a straight, permanent red the right call?