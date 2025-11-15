Talking Point: Ireland’s defence of their line needs to improve considerably ahead of Springboks visit

Len Ikitau scores Australia's first try of the match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Inpho

Ireland looked like the team people think they are and played like the team they believe they are. Six tries and 46 points represent a fine outing for Andy Farrell’s squad, especially under such heavy pressure and expectations to perform at the Aviva.

Ireland have not scored 46 points against the Wallabies in the first 25 years of this century over 18 previous meetings.

Coaches will look on the positives of fullback Mack Hansen and flanker Caelan Doris re-establishing their brands after long-term injuries and adding real eye-catching value as well as four tries between them, three from Hansen and one from the Irish captain.

They will pore over the match and rightly identify all the things Ireland did very well. But so too will they look at the nature of the tries that went in against them and bearing in mind that South Africa next week is probably the most physical side in world rugby, the Irish coaching staff will also seek to remedy the close-in defensive line.

What defence often comes down to as much as body position is commitment to the physical challenge. It is getting players to hit low when the opposition are attacking from five metres out and coming in hard and at ground level.

It might seem churlish to pick on a flawed part of the Irish performance rather than look at the momentum Ireland will get from a reversal of poor form and a big win at home. Still.

On 17 minutes the Wallaby inside centre Len Ikitau identified Sam Prendergast after his side had gone through several phases near the Irish line.

From there it was straightforward and Ikitau brutally bulldozed the Irish outhalf backwards past the posts for their first touchdown.

On 39 minutes the Australian openside flanker Fraser McReight again came diving in, penetrating the Irish defence to score the second try.

Ireland have traditionally been strong in defending their goal and can manage tough assaults at the tryline. But once more on 73 minutes replacement hooker Billy Pollard, secure in having seen the first two tries, took his chance.

Strength and low angles as he peeled away unlocked the Irish defence from close in and did the job for Australia to give them a third try.

Ireland had much more to celebrate than to criticise on Saturday night, but organising the rock-solid defence from phased, close-range play and ensuring the players are set and committed will be an essential part of next week’s performance if they want to unsettle the world champion Springboks in Dublin.