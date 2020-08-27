Aaron Wan-Bissaka facing 14-day quarantine after Dubai holiday

Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss the start of Manchester United’s pre-season training on Wednesday because he faces a 14-day quarantine after a holiday in Dubai.

The Guardian newspaper has contacted the club to clarify whether Wan-Bissaka had permission to travel to Dubai and whether, even though the bulk of the squad are expected back on Wednesday, the defender was among those given extra time to recuperate.

Wan-Bissaka has posted pictures of himself undergoing fitness sessions in Dubai, which is on the list of places from which people returning to the UK have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Dubai was on that list before United’s final match, the Europa League semi-final defeat by Sevilla on August 16th.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has encouraged his players to take as refreshing a break as possible given United’s 2019-20 season was a year and a week long because of coronavirus. United open the new campaign at home to Crystal Palace on September 19th.

A number of Chelsea players are also in quarantine after returning from their summer break.

Chelsea are back in training and building towards the new Premier League season, with the Stamford Bridge men facing Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Monday, September 14th.

The quarantine period will prove a disruption to manager Frank Lampard’s pre-season plans, with the Blues still working hard on recruitment off the pitch. France Under-21s defender Malang Sarr and Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva are understood to be close to completing moves to Stamford Bridge. - Guardian and PA