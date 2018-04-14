Kevin Long goal helps Burnley stay in the European race

Burnley 2 Leicester 1

Republic of Ireland defender Kevin Long was on target as Burnley made it five successive top-flight wins for the first time in half a century as the prospect of European football at Turf Moor next season drew ever closer.

It is more than 50 years since the Clarets have been involved in a continental competition but their 2-1 victory over closest rivals Leicester gave them a nine-point advantage with only five games left. Provided Southampton do not win the FA Cup, seventh place would be enough for a spot in the Europa League.

Sean Dyche’s side did the damage in the first 10 minutes, former Foxes striker Chris Wood opening the scoring before Long headed in Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner for his first league goal for Burnley.

Jamie Vardy’s 72nd-minute strike made it a nervy finish but the hosts held on.

Crystal Palace 3 Brighton 2

Crystal Palace took a significant step towards preserving their top-flight status with a 3-2 victory over rivals Brighton.

With four remaining fixtures they moved six points clear of the bottom three following two first-half goals from Wilfried Zaha and another from James Tomkins, also moving above Swansea and up to 16th.

Throughout an unusually open first half Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo also scored for Brighton, but errors from their goalkeeper Mat Ryan proved more decisive, even if they remain in the relative safety provided by 13th place.

Swansea 1 Everton 1

Jordan Ayew boosted Swansea’s fight for Premier League survival with a precious equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Ayew, back from a three-match ban, struck his 11th goal of the season after 71 minutes just when Everton appeared on course for a smash-and-grab win at the Liberty Stadium.

Everton, who were largely outplayed during a frantic contest, had taken a scruffy lead two minutes before the break when Kyle Naughton diverted the ball into his own net.

Ayew’s equaliser was no less than Swansea deserved and, following Southampton’s defeat to Chelsea in the early afternoon kick-off, it leaves them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Huddersfield 1 Watford 0

Tom Ince struck a last-gasp winner to snatch Huddersfield a 1-0 home victory against Watford and give their survival hopes a major boost.

Second-half substitute Ince side-footed home in the 90th minute to clinch the Terriers their first win in six Premier League games and move them seven points clear of the bottom three.

Huddersfield’s sixth home win of the season lifted them up to 14th place in the table, two points behind Watford, whose winless league run under Javier Gracia stretched to five matches. The Hornets also remain winless on the road this season.