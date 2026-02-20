Talented youngster Naj Razi returns to Shamrock Rovers after a cautionary tale abroad

Victor Ozhianvuna and Michael Noonan are playing table tennis in the Roadstone facility before Shamrock Rovers training.

A pair of high potential teenagers, with Rovers already accepting a €2 million bid from Arsenal for Ozhianvuna, both would have noticed the cautionary tale of their new team-mate Naj Razi.

The Irish public last laid eyes on Razi back in May 2023. The Tallaght native was the standout performer in a Republic of Ireland under-17 side that included Mason Melia during a 3-0 loss to Spain in the European Championships quarter-final.

Lamine Yamal was the star turn in Budapest that evening, but Razi did a decent impression of a young Damien Duff down the left.

Still only 19, he hopes to mark his second coming for Rovers against St Patrick’s Athletic in the Dublin derby tonight having made three League of Ireland appearances in 2023 before signing for Italian club Como 1907.

Razi returned home last month without playing a single second in Serie A.

Since Brexit blocked Irish players from moving to British clubs until they turn 18, Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has been warning parents about the pitfalls of 16-year-olds signing the first contract offered by a European academy.

“Naj is ready to go,” said Bradley yesterday. “He got 90 minutes for the under-20s last week. We just need to be mindful that he hasn’t played a lot in the last seven or eight months.

“As a technical player, he’s so good. He’s just more physically and mentally matured. He’ll definitely play a big part for us this year.”

Shamrock Rovers’ Michael Noonan scores his side’s fifth goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Razi chose to leave Rovers. Last month Noonan turned down a move to Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga to potentially shoot the lights out in the Premier Division until he turns 18 in July.

“Delighted to have Michael here, he’s a big plus for us,” Bradley continued. “There was a lot of interest in him. A lot of bids.”

Rovers have valued the 17-year-old striker at €2 million.

“I’ve always felt that Michael and his family have been really calm and calculating with what they’re doing and why they’re doing it. Each step has always been thought out, so I’m not surprised he’s here. But I’m delighted, because he obviously gives us such a threat.”

Noonan, Ozhianvuna, Razi and eventually Max Kovalevskis in the same line-up brings an exciting youthful dimension to a Rovers squad that Bradley intends to guide to a sixth title in seven seasons while remaining competitive in Europe.

Razi’s experience in Italy may have prompted the other three teenagers to bide their time in Ireland. Bradley cites only three Italian clubs – Roma, AC Milan and Parma – with the academy structures to give an Irish player a chance to succeed.

“I’ve been saying that for years. I think it’s calmed down now, but for too long we got caught up in names [of big European clubs] because we weren’t used to it. We were replacing the teams in England and Scotland. There was no difference.

“People are starting to understand the difficulties that come with [leaving home at 16]. It’s even more so than what [our generation] would have faced because of the language barrier and cultures.

“I’m not saying it’s not for everyone, but I think people are starting to understand and not get so carried away and jump at the first opportunity.”

Now 41, Bradley moved to Arsenal at 16, but returned to the League of Ireland at 21.

“When you are 16 and joining a European club, you are not ready. Nobody can tell me any different.

“You will always get the exception and that’s completely fine. But there’s not too many Robbies and Damiens, players of that level, out there.”

Were you ready to join Arsenal at 16? “No. No chance. In every way. Ability-wise, of course I was. But it’s not about ability. That’s the least of your worries. Playing at that level or pushing on, the ability is the easy part.

“People don’t understand that. People get carried away: ‘My Johnny’s playing for Ireland under 16s, he is one of the best players and a team in Europe want him. It must mean he is going to be special.’

“How many times have we seen this story? And they don’t listen. More are listening now, which is great. But a lot of them are still caught up, which is unfortunate.”

Rovers are without injured trio Rory Gaffney (ankle), Danny Mandroiu (knee) and Kovalevskis for the rescheduled start to the season against St Pat’s after their two opening fixtures were postponed due waterlogged pitches.

League of Ireland Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic, Tallaght 8pm

Derry City v Bohemians, Ryan McBride Brandywell 7.45pm

Waterford v Sligo Rovers, RSC 7.45pm

Shelbourne v Galway United, Tolka Park 7.45pm

Dundalk v Drogheda United, Oriel Park 8pm (Live Virgin Media 3)