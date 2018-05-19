Eden Hazard penalty is enough for Chelsea in FA Cup final

No trophy for Jose Mourinho’s team this season as Chelsea end on a high at Wembley
Manchester United’s Phil Jones concedes a first half penalty. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Manchester United’s Phil Jones concedes a first half penalty. Photograph: Andrew Yates/Reuters

 

Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0

Eden Hazard fired Chelsea to FA Cup glory against Manchester United as Antonio Conte’s expected farewell ended with a memorable triumph against old foe Jose Mourinho.

The 137th FA Cup final — and first utilising a video assistant referee — was not as cagey as some had feared but was hardly a rip-roaring affair as the Blues looked to atone for last season’s shock finale defeat and a tepid Premier League title defence.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring in the FA Cup final. Photograph: PA
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring in the FA Cup final. Photograph: PA

Mourinho came into the match looking to frustrate his former club and write his name into the record books, but Conte — subject of so much speculation regarding his future — emerged triumphant as Hazard’s first-half penalty secured a 1-0 win at Wembley.

Many had fancied United to win a record-equalling 13th FA Cup on Saturday, but the Blues showed a spirit and skill level that has been lacking at times this season.

Tension behind the scenes has led to an uneasy feeling growing at Stamford Bridge, but Conte and all those clad in blue enjoyed a moment to savour as Hazard marked his 300th appearance for the club with a first-half winner.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: PA
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: PA

The 27-year-old earned the spot-kick from which he scored, with United struggling to gather a coherent response and then failing to beat Thibaut Courtois after the break as Paul Pogba wasted the greatest chance late on.

It will be a memorable end if, as expected, this proves Conte’s last match as Chelsea boss, whereas Mourinho sees this season’s Premier League improvements tempered by the conspicuous absence of silverware.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.