Redemption for Kevin Toner as St Pat’s see off Derry City

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Derry City 0

Sent off when the sides met in Inchicore last month, Kevin Toner found redemption with the winning goal against Derry City at Richmond Park on Tuesday night.

A first win in five games for Harry Kenny’s side deservedly avenged that 3-1 defeat.

It leaves Derry mired in their worst run of the season of one win in eight games since that victory on their last visit to Dublin 8.

St Patrick’s troubled Derry down the right from the start with Simon Madden all too easily cutting inside Ciaran Coll to cross for Gary Shaw to see flick a header just over Peter Cherrie’s crossbar.

Madden raided again on 13 minutes to cross with ease for Mikey Drennan to work Cherrie with a downward header.

Derry threatened for the first time three minutes later, Conor McDermott teeing up Argentinian Gerardo Bruna whose drilled shot was deflected for a corner.

A corner at the other end then brought St Patrick’s the lead on 22 minutes for what proved the only goal of the night.

Derry skipper Greg Sloggett was off getting treatment for a bloody nose leaving them short to defend Drennan’s delivery.

Sure enough, home central defender Toner arrived unmarked at the back post to score with a free header for his first goal of the season.

In a slow burner of a second half, Derry introduced club captain Barry McNamee from the bench early on in an effort to spark some impetus into their attack.

And though they enjoyed plenty of possession, the visitors struggled to create chances in the final third as St Patrick’s maintained a solid defensive shape.

McNamee finally conjured Derry’s first real opening of the game on 68 minutes when playing Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe through on goal.

The English winger clipped the ball over the advancing Brendan Clarke only to see his effort hit the outside of the St Pat’s keeper’s left-hand post.

St Patrick’s Athletic: B Clarke; Webster, C. Kelly, Toner; Madden, McCabe, Lennon, Markey (Walker, 73), Bermingham; Drennan (Doona, 86), Shaw (Forrester, 66).

Derry City: Cherrie; McDermott (McDonagh, 64), Toal, Cole (Kerr, 38), Coll; Sloggett, Bruna; Delap, Harkin, Ogedi-Uzokwe; Parkhouse (B. McNamee, 50)

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)

Attendance: 1,070