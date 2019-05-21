Henrikh Mkhitaryan won’t travel to Europa League final due to safety fears

Arsenal say they have not received guarantees about the Armenian’s safety in Baku

Arsenal’s Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan won’t travel to Baku for the Europa League final due to safety fears. Photo: Olly Greenwood/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not be involved in the Europa League final after Arsenal confirmed he would not travel with the squad.

The Armenia international’s safety was a concern due to the dispute between his country and host nation Azerbaijan.

Therefore the Gunners have decided against him travelling to Baku for next Wednesday’s game with Chelsea.

A statement read: “We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party.”

The playmaker has featured in 11 games during the the Gunners’ run to a first European final since 2006.

The statement added: “We have written to UEFA expressing our deep concerns about this situation.

“Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective.”

Mkhitaryan wrote on Twitter: “Having considered all the current options, we had to take the tough decision for me not to travel with the squad to the #UEL Final against #Chelsea. It’s the kind of game that doesn’t come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it. I will be cheering my teammates on! Let’s bring it home Arsenal”.

