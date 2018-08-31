Michael Duffy strikes late to move Dundalk six points clear

Limerick FC 0 Dundalk FC 1

Michael Duffy’s goal nine minutes from time saved Dundalk blushes as they overcame a plucky display by relegation playoff threatened Limerick at the Market’s Field.

As a rehearsal for next Friday’s cup meeting between the same sides at the same venue this will give Limerick heart but it was the experience of Dundalk that earned this precious win.

Substitute Patrick McEleney created the chance for Duffy whose shot from just outside the penalty box beat the outstanding Tommy Holland in the Limerick goal.

Two minutes after he grabbed the winner Duffy forced a superb save from Holland.

The first scoring chance fell to Dundalk but Holland got down to block Michael Duffy’s low shot after two minutes and moments later the Limerick goalkeeper saved Daniel Cleary’s header.

Limerick grew into the game and Will Fitzgerald brought a fine save out of Gary Rogers and he also denied Karl O’Sullivan and the visiting goalkeeper made a splendid save to tip over a header by Cian Coleman.

But the nearest either side came to a first half goal was in the 44th minute when Patrick Hoban’s header was superbly saved by Holland.

LIMERICK FC: Holland, Coleman, Duggan, Ellis (Morrissey 75), Tracey, Broudar, Fitzgerald (Dennehy 80), O’Sullivan, Murphy, Kennedy, Maguire.

DUNDALK: Rogers, Gannon, Gartland, Cleary, Jarvis, Shields, Benson (McEleney 77), Connolly (Murray h-t), McGrath (Mountney 67), Duffy, Hoban.

Referee: Robert Rogers.