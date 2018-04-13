VAR will not be used in Premier League next season

Decision met with positivity from fans after a number of controversies in the FA Cup
Craig Pawson watches the VAR screen before awarding a penalty to Liverpool during the FA Cup fourth round match between Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Video Assistant Referee technology will not be used in the Premier League next season, the governing body has announced.

The decision was made at a Premier League shareholders meeting in London on Friday, when all 20 member clubs voted.

The system, which is being trialled in this season’s FA Cup, will be further tested throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

A statement read: “Premier League clubs have today agreed to continue advanced testing of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) throughout season 2018/19.

“The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions using it elsewhere.

“The clubs recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made by PGMOL managing director Mike Riley and his team.”

The major teething problem in VAR’s use during this season’s FA Cup, as well as in other competitions around Europe, has been a lack of communication in the decision-making process for fans in the stadium.

Supporters have been left bewildered while games have been stopped for long periods of time while decisions were being made.

The testing will focus on how that can be improved and the Premier League hopes to see it used in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup next term.

The statement continued: “The clubs agreed that advanced testing will continue to the end of season 2018/19 to make further improvements to the system, especially around communication inside the stadium and for those following at home and around the world.

“The Premier League will also be asking for VAR to be used more extensively in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in season 2018/19.”

