Harry Kane awarded goal against Stoke after successful appeal

Harry Kane has been handed a boost in his bid for a third successive Premier League Golden Boot after being awarded Tottenham’s second goal at Stoke.

The goal was originally given to Christian Eriksen but after Spurs appealed to the Premier League’s goal accreditation appeals panel the decision was overturned and Kane’s tally now stands at 25, four behind leading scorer Mo Salah.

The decision also means that Kane’s overall tally is 36, representing the most prolific season of his career.

Kane was adamant he got a touch on Eriksen’s wicked free-kick at Stoke, which turned out to be the decisive moment in a 2-1 win.

It was officially awarded to the Dane, but after Kane swore on his daughter’s life after the game that he got a touch the Premier League have made the change.

They said in a statement: “The goal had originally been awarded on the day to Christian Eriksen, but after taking the player’s testimony into account and reviewing the match footage, a three-person panel agreed that the final touch on the ball belonged to Kane.”

Kane won the Golden Boot in both 2015-16 and 2016-17 with 25 and 29 goals respectively, but he still faces a battle for a hat-trick given the fine form of Liverpool’s Salah.

The England striker, who has just returned from an ankle injury, has six games to try and haul back Salah, starting with the visit of Manchester City on Saturday.

Salah, who has scored 11 goals in his last eight Premier League games, appeared to question the decision on Twitter.

Just 15 minutes after the announcement, he posted: “Wooooooow really ?”