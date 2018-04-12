Sunderland look to prevent Newcastle fans from turning up

In 1987 over 1,000 Newcastle fans turned up during Sunderland’s relegation play-off

Louise Taylor

Sunderland’s crowds at the Stadium of Light have dropped sharply this season. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s crowds at the Stadium of Light have dropped sharply this season. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

 

Sunderland have taken discreet steps to prevent gleeful Newcastle fans from turning up at the Stadium of Light and mocking Chris Coleman’s struggling side during their final two home games of the season.

With Sunderland looking certain to drop into League One, chatter on social media and fans forums suggested Newcastle fans had planned to attend the home matches against Burton and Wolves in order to gloat.

Aware of this Sunderland – seemingly bound for a second successive relegation – had no cash turnstiles open for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Norwich and are expected to do likewise for their next two home fixtures.

In 1987, when the Wearsiders were demoted to the third tier for the first time in their history, more than 1,000 Newcastle fans appeared at Roker Park to cheer on Gillingham during the play-off second leg which they won on away goals, consigning Sunderland to the old Third Division.

In order to prevent a repeat, tickets for the Burton and Wolves games will have to be bought through the ticket office where staff are likely to insist on evidence of a history of attending games at the Stadium of Light. This policy should screen out mischief-making Newcastle supporters.

With Sunderland’s crowds having dropped sharply – (a crowd of only 24,894 attended the Norwich game at a ground which averaged well over 40,000 a match during its decade in the Premier League) – it represents a fairly drastic measure. Yet although relations between fans of the rival north-east clubs have improved significantly in recent years, seats were smashed during a Tyne-Wear altercation at an under-23 game at Sunderland last month.

Six points adrift of fourth-bottom Bolton, Coleman’s team are second bottom of the Championship and have only four matches in which to save themselves.

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.