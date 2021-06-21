Georgie Kelly the hero as Bohs get one over on Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

Georgie Kelly’s eighth goal in five games saw Bohemians move within seven points of the summit with a deserved victory over rivals Shamrock Rovers.

The striker followed up his four goals against Drogheda United on Friday with the only goal early in the second half.

100 fans were allowed into Dalymount Park as the first supporters to watch a Bohs-Rovers game since February 2020 witnessed a first home win since 2019.

Keith Long’s side came into the game 10 points adrift of Rovers and endured a tough opening half hour.

The Hoops created a host of good chances, with no fewer than four landing at the feet of Rory Gaffney, who will curse a mixture of poor finishing and bad fortune.

The former Bristol Rovers striker terrorised the Bohs defence with his pace but couldn’t find the finish to match.

He should have put his side in front after eight minutes as he was found free in the box, but he blasted his shot wide.

The woodwork denied him moments later as his effort from a tight angle was deflected onto the bar by the knee of Ciarán Kelly.

Talbot was up next and he produced a terrific full-stretch save to deny the Galwayman as Mandroiu slipped him in with a slide rule pass.

Gaffney looked to have tucked the ball into the bottom corner only for Talbot to stretch and turn it around the post.

Gaffney would have another chance moments later as he played a one-two with Mandroiu but his first-time shot trickled wide.

Bohs created little of note in the first hour but, when they did, they took it clinically as Georgie Kelly continued showed a ruthlessness that deserted Gaffney.

The Donegal man was picked out by Liam Burt, and he sold Grace with a sharp turn before burying his shot across the body of Alan Mannus.

Rovers were stunned and twice Talbot was called into action in the minutes as the hour approached.

Mandroiu, facing the side he left in the winter, forced Talbot to save and Graham Burke did likewise after escaping three defenders.

Rovers threw everything at Bohs in the final stages and Talbot again denied Burke before the home side finished on the front foot.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Rory Feely, Rob Cornwall, (James Finnerty 86), Ciarán Kelly, Tyreke Wilson; Keith Buckley, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney (Conor Livingston 90+3); Ali Coote, Liam Burt (Keith Ward 80), Georgie Kelly.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Seán Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace (Aaron Greene 64); Seán Gannon, Gary O’Neill, Chris McCann (Ronan Finn 54), Liam Scales; Danny Mandroiu, Graham Burke, Rory Gaffney.

Referee: Neil Doyle.