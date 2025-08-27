Heimir Hallgrímsson says Séamus Coleman still has Ireland future ‘once he starts playing’

Séamus Coleman’s international career could be revived in October after the 36-year-old was left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the opening World Cup qualifiers against Hungary on September 6th at the Aviva Stadium and Armenia in Yerevan three days later.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson and assistant coach John O’Shea visited Everton training ground Finch Farm last Friday to assess Coleman’s fitness, along with Jake O’Brien.

The Donegal man is back training following a succession of injuries but when it came to the first two Premier League games of the season, Everton manager David Moyes named O’Brien at right back.

“Séamus is close to playing,” Hallgrímsson revealed. “He is in the [Everton] squad, and he’s eager to start, he really wants to come and help us, and he knows the importance of this camp.

“Hopefully he’ll get his minutes and he might even play League Cup [against Mansfield Town] tomorrow, we’ll see. And once he starts playing, of course we really want to have him in the squad, but it would just be a wrong example picking a player who hasn’t played for almost a year.

“It’s always tough to leave Séamus out. Hopefully by the October camp he is ready.”

The Icelandic coach is aiming for a minimum four-point return in September ahead of a daunting trip to face Portugal in Lisbon on October 11th.

“I’d prefer all six points.”

Matt Doherty, a regular at Wolves, looks certain to start at right-back against a Hungarian side that will be spearheaded by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with O’Brien and QPR captain Jimmy Dunne providing cover.

If only Ireland had similar options at left-back now Robbie Brady is out with a calf injury. Southampton’s Ryan Manning is the only established left-back in the group, although Celtic’s Liam Scales previously filled the role for Shamrock Rovers.

“This is it,” Hallgrímsson continued. “Now it gets serious.

“All the things we’ve been doing up until now has been leading up to this first game against Hungary at the Aviva. We know it is going to be a sell-out on a Saturday evening. In the past, a few season ticket holders have not shown up, so we hope fans will come and come in early.”

The FAI previously bundled international tickets in packages of two or three matches. There are single ticket options still available for the Hungary fixture.

Speaking at Sky headquarters in Dublin, Hallgrímsson listed all the players that were almost selected, including Sheffield United winger Louie Barry, before heaping praise on the only uncapped member of his 23-man squad, Stoke City defender Bosun Lawal, who can also play as a holding midfielder.

Ireland's Bosun Lawal. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“I think it would help us if Bosun played more midfield, because of the fact that we have a lot of centre-backs playing at a high level.

“Now he’s been playing regularly for Stoke, he’s been excellent. He’s played two and a half games as a centre back and one and a half games in midfield, and it’s no bother for him to step up again in another position.

“Both John [O’Shea] and Paddy [McCarthy, Ireland and Crystal Palace coach] have been working with him before, and they have spoken highly of him. He’s been more or less injured since I came, so that was good to have him in June.

“We have a lot of similar type players, but he is different,” said Hallgrímsson of the 22-year-old who came through the youth ranks at St Kevins and Bohemians. “He’s taller, he’s more physical, he’s composed on the ball, really good in the air, so he has something extra there.”

Despite Lawal’s potential, it seems risky to hand him an international debut next month with Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins likely to form the centre-back pairing and Jason Knight partnering Josh Cullen in midfield.

On Evan Ferguson’s Serie A debut for Roma against Bologna last Saturday in which he was named Man of the Match, Hallgrímsson said he hopes the 20-year-old will transfer his “brilliant form” to Ireland’s 10-week World Cup qualification campaign.

He also highlighted Troy Parrott’s 10 goals in seven appearances for AZ Alkmaar.

“Troy has been on fire since preseason and from last season as well, so it’s a good step for him. I know there was a lot of interest in him, but he wanted to stay [in the Dutch league]. He feels good there, and I really like that. He needs stability, especially if he continues like this, it’s really good for us.”

Nonetheless, Ferguson is set to lead the line against Hungary with Parrott competing against Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz to play behind the centre forward.

“Evan seems fitter. The pictures look great without sleeves. His first game was brilliant. It’s tough for a striker to play in Italy, there’s not a lot of spaces but he coped really well, and I hope he’ll bring that into our camp.”

Chiedozie Ogbene has recovered from an Achilles tendon rupture to edge Festy Ebosele out of the squad, while Ferencvaros wing-back Callum O’Dowda does not make the cut as Sammie Szmodics also returns from injury.

Six of Robbie Keane’s Ferencvaros team, including goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz and veteran striker Barnabás Varga are included in Marco Rossi’s Magyars panel.

Hungary play Portugal in a pivotal tie at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on September 9th.