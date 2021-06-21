England’s Mount and Chilwell isolating after interaction with Gilmour

Scotland player tested positive for Covid-19 after the draw with England on Friday

Mason Mount with Billy Gilmour during the draw between England and Scotland. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

England’s Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after “interaction” with the Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The English Football Association said the precaution had been taken after consultation with Public Health England. It is not certain whether Mount and Chilwell will be able to face the Czech Republic on Tuesday. They, and the rest of England’s squad, returned negative Covid tests on Monday.

Gilmour played for Scotland against England on Friday and it emerged on Monday that he had returned a positive test, forcing him to isolate for 10 days. Mount played in that match and Chilwell was a substitute. The three are Chelsea teammates.

The FA said: “As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.”

