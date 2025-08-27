Former National Lottery boss to run pension auto-enrolment agency

Almost one in four parents say they have had to cut back on their work hours at some point to cover for lack of childcare, according to recruitment platform Indeed. Photograph: iStock

Former National Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin has been picked to lead the agency that will be in charge of the automatic enrolment pensions system that is set to come into force in January.

Mr Griffin, a chartered accountant, served as head of the National Lottery from 2005 to 2019 before becoming CEO of the Credit Union Service Organisation for Payments (Cusop). He is also a non-executive director of the Irish Aviation Authority.

The board of the new National Automatic Enrolemnt Retirement Savings Authority (Naersa) will be chaired by Roma Burke, an experienced actuary with extensive knowledge of the pensions industry. Joe Brennan has the details.

Almost one in four parents say they have had to cut back on their work hours at some point to cover for lack of childcare, according to recruitment platform Indeed.

Over seven in 10 cite the lack of childcare options as a significant barrier to work, with two-thirds of working parents saying they currently rely on family or friends to take care of their children at times.

Parents cited cost and availability of childcare as the two big hurdles facing families in a survey conducted by Indeed among 1,000 working parents. Dominic Coyle reports.

So you’ve bought your first home? The early years of a mortgage can be daunting, but what if there was a way to cut your repayments, fund some home improvements, or even get mortgage-free faster? “House hacking” could help you do it.

“House hacking” is a new name for an old practice. If your Mammy kept students, or your grandparents had a lodger, they were house hacking too. Like you, their home was probably their biggest asset.

Hacking it was about maximising the value and usefulness of what they already had. Here’s how you can do the same, explains Joanne Hunt

To the proponents of a four-day week, there is almost no problem in modern life which the idea can’t solve – or at least ameliorate. Burnout? Tick. Gender inequality? Tick. Unemployment? Tick. Carbon emissions? Tick.

Conversely, opponents see only problems: reduced economic output; damaged business competitiveness; strained public services; a weakened work ethic.

But rather than argue over these predictions, or nitpick over the results of trials in individual businesses, writes Sarah O’Connor, why not look to the country that has already gone a long way down this road, without the rest of the world really noticing?

The prospect of securing a 6.05 per cent initial yield from a mixed-use investment property in what is arguably Dublin city centre’s foremost location should see strong interest in the sale of number 54 Dawson Street.

Located immediately adjacent to the Dawson Street Luas green-line stop and within a short walk of Grafton Street, the 4,882sq ft, four-882 sq ftver-basement property is fully let and generating €189,650 in annual rental income from four tenancies. Ronald Quinlan reports.

