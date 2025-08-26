Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave Manchester United after being sidelined by Amorim

Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave Manchester United after being squeezed to the margins by Ruben Amorim. The midfielder has not played a minute of the team’s two games this season and was demoted from first choice to substitute when he returned from injury last December.

United would countenance a suitable deal, but there may be a lack of attractive suitors for the 20-year-old this late in a window that closes on Monday.

Mainoo started England’s Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain last summer, less than two months after he scored for United in their FA Cup final victory against Manchester City. But his career has stalled under Amorim, who has said Mainoo is competing for a place with Bruno Fernandes, the captain.

The head coach has not found a role for Mainoo in his 3-4-3. Amorim believes the academy graduate does not have the attributes to be a first choice in central midfield and has not been sufficiently impressed by the player’s performances further forward.

Mainoo is not the only United player with an eye on the exit. Alejandro Garnacho is among those to be told they should find a new club and Chelsea made further contact over the weekend regarding the winger but the clubs’ valuations are misaligned. United want £50m (€58m) while the Club World Cup winners value him at £35m.

A key factor in United’s valuation of Garnacho is that Noni Madueke moved to Arsenal from Chelsea for £52m and Anthony Elanga left Nottingham Forest for Newcastle in a £55m transfer this summer.

Those players’ statistics are inferior to Garnacho’s, which has been pointed out to Chelsea, who have been in negotiations with the United executive in the past few days. Chelsea could go up to £40m, including add-ons, in an attempt to get a deal done.

Manchester United's midfielder Kobbie Mainoo with Alejandro Garnacho. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty

Fernandes, who missed a penalty in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham, could still be the subject of a bid from a Saudi Arabian club. In the spring Al-Hilal offered about £100m for the Portugal international but he decided against the transfer.

It is understood United and the player have not had further contact from a Saudi club. If Fernandes is sold this may provide funds for United to revive their interest in Carlos Baleba. Brighton’s minimum price for the number six is £100m.

Chelsea want their squad to contain four wingers and see Garnacho competing with Jamie Gittens for a place on the left. Tyrique George, another left-sided option, has interest from Roma and is expected to leave. Enzo Maresca can choose from Estêvão Willian and Pedro Neto on the right.

The pursuit of Garnacho continues to hinge on outgoings at Chelsea, who need to meet the terms of a Uefa settlement stipulating they must have a “positive transfer balance” to register new players for the Champions League.

The desire to bring in another winger means Chelsea see Garnacho as a bigger priority than RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons, an attacking midfielder. That stance could change if a buyer is found for Christopher Nkunku, who continues to attract interest from Aston Villa, Bayern Munich and Leipzig. Nkunku will be an option as an attacking midfielder if he stays. Chelsea also hold an interest in Fermín López but it is understood Barcelona do not want to sell him.

Chelsea are also looking to sell Nicolas Jackson, who has fallen from favour after the arrivals of João Pedro and Liam Delap. Their preference is for the Senegal striker to leave on a permanent deal but their £80m valuation has put off potential suitors. Bayern are interested in Jackson and have held talks over a loan. One compromise could be Chelsea agreeing to a loan that includes an obligation to buy Jackson, who has also been tracked by Villa, Napoli and Juventus.

Other players expected to leave include Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Axel Disasi, who is wanted by Bournemouth on loan. Carney Chukwuemeka has joined Borussia Dortmund in a package worth £24m. Fulham and Crystal Palace are monitoring Sterling. - Guardian