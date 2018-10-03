Gavin Bazunu will finish his studies before joining Manchester City

Talented teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will stay with Shamrock Rovers while he completes his Leaving Certificate next year before joining Manchester City.

Although the Tallaght club have not revealed what fee they have received for the 16-year-old, it is believed the initial fee is €400,000.

In a statement confirming that the club has reached a pre-contract agreement with the Premier League champions, Rovers described the deal as the “biggest transfer by an Irish club in the professional era”.

Bazunu became the club’s youngest ever goalkeeper when he made his senior debut for Rovers against Bray Wanderers in June.