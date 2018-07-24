Damien Delaney helps Cork move within a point of Dundalk

Cork City 5 Derry City 0

Cork City bounced back from last week’s Champions League exit with an emphatic win over Derry City at Turner’s Cross on Monday night to move to within a point of Premier Division leaders Dundalk.

Goals from Garry Buckley and Jimmy Keohane ensured that the hosts – with manager John Caulfield watching from the stands as he served a touchline ban – led 2-0 at half-time.

While they had let such an advantage slip when they hosted Derry in June before winning 4-2, there were no shaky moments here as they pushed on in the second half.

Another win on Friday night, away to Bray Wanderers, will restore them to the summit, albeit with two more games played than the Lilywhites, but there was a lot here for the home fans to be encouraged with.

From the off, they were lively, with Jimmy Keohane, Karl Sheppard and Barry McNamee moving the ball well. Sheppard tested Ger Doherty with a low long-range shot early on and then Derry defender Dan Seaborne needed to get a vital touch in to stop McNamee turning in a Sheppard cross.

Keohane had an opportunity on 15 but Gavin Peers did well to block and with their next attack Derry should have scored, but Ronan Hale rushed his shot from Jamie McDonagh’s good low cross. Less than a minute later, Cork were in front.

Unsurprisingly, McNamee and Sheppard were involved, with the latter’s touch giving Buckley space in the area and he shot high beyond the dive of Doherty.

The lead was doubled on 34 minutes as Shane Griffin played the ball up the line to Graham Cummins, whose lay-off allowed Keohane to shoot from 20 yards, with Doherty unable to keep it out despite getting a hand to it.

Derry were unlucky not to pull one back as half-time neared, but Peter Cherrie – still deputising for Mark McNulty – saved first from Peers and then Seaborne, while at the other end Cummins was denied by an excellent Darren Cole clearance off the line.

When the third goal did arrive five minutes into the second half, Cummins was the provider, his low ball across turned in by Buckley from close range and Damien Delaney made it 4-0 on 63, heading home when Sheppard kept McNamee’s corner alive. With five minutes left, Cork sub Ronan Coughlan marked his league debut with the fifth goal, chipping a rebound over Doherty.

CORK CITY: Cherrie; Beattie, Delaney, McLoughlin (Barry 69), Griffin; McCormack, Keohane; McNamee, Buckley, Sheppard (Sadlier 76); Cummins (Coughlan 66).

DERRY CITY: Doherty; Cole, Peers (Toal 55), Seaborne; McDonagh (McDermott 55), Shiels, Splaine, McEneff, Fisk (Delap 66); Roy, Ronan Hale.

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 3,573.