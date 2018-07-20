Bray Wanderers players paid wages owed since last May

Bray Wanderers players have confirmed that they have ended their strike action after they received the wages they had been owed since May 25th.

However, they say there is uncertainty about future payments.

The next monthly payment is due next week and they say if it, or any subsequent payments for the duration of the season are not honoured when they fall due, they will be forced to reconsider their position.

The news comes three days after the FAI had imposed sanctions on Bray which include banning them from signing players for the rest of the season and also removing them from the Irn-Bru Cup. Manager Martin Russell had also resigned on Wednesday night amid the turmoil.

The statement from the club read: “Bray Wanderers FC can confirm that outstanding monies owed to players will be processed after working closely with the Football Association of Ireland.

“The club wishes to apologise to the players for this extended period in finalising monies owed.

“While the club accepts full responsibility for contractual obligations not being met on time, we have worked hard to resolve the matter.

“The club would like to thank the FAI for their constant involvement in working to resolve what has been an unfortunate period for all involved.

“The club are getting closer to finding a solution to fulfil all players’ wages for the remainder of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.”

A statement from the squad read: “We are pleased to announce that we have finally been paid our wages for last month.

“As a result, we have agreed to halt strike action for the time being. However, we have not been provided with any comfort or certainty about any future payments.

“Our next monthly payment is due next week and if it, or any subsequent payments for the duration of the season, are not honoured as they fall due, it will be necessary to reconsider our position.

“We cannot endure another period of uncertainty. In those circumstances, the last-resort option of a strike would be back on the table.”

Bray take on Bohemians on Friday evening in Dalymount Park.