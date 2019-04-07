Bohemians take advantage of 10-man Sligo to move up to second

Ronan Murray’s first-half sending off proves turning point at the Showgrounds

Dinny Corcoran scored Bohemians’ second goal in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dinny Corcoran scored Bohemians’ second goal in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 2

Bohemians moved to second in the Airtricity League Premier Division table on Saturday night thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-man Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

James Finnerty and Dinny Corcoran got the Bohs goals, as Ronan Murray’s first-half red card hampered the home side. Bohs also had Robert Cornwall sent-off late on, but both managers were in agreement as to what the turning point was.

Murray saw red on 42 minutes after throwing the ball towards referee Derek Tomney, who was about to book him for diving.

Bohs boss Keith Long said: “I thought it was even when it was 11 v 11, but we took advantage when the opposition went down to 10.

“I thought we should have won by more. We missed some gilt-edged chances in the second half.”

Rovers boss Liam Buckley added: “I felt we were marginally on top at that stage, but the sending-off disrupted things, that’s for sure.

“It is disappointing because it is a stupid sending-off from his end. He regrets it, and we will be without him next week now, but we just have to move on.”

Finnerty’s hooked effort dropped in to the net for the opener just three minutes after the restart, and Corcoran doubled the score with a close-range finish shortly before Cornwall’s red card.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney, Dunleavy (Twardek, 77 mins), Callan-McFadden, Mahon, Donelon (Banks, 77 mins), Keaney, Cawley, Fordyce (Leverock, 55 mins), Murray, Parkes, Coughlan.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Leahy, Grant (Graydon, 84 mins), Buckley, Levingston, Devaney (Regbha, 88 mins), Ward (Barry, 88 mins), Corcoran.

Referee: D Tomney.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.