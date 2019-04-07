Bohemians take advantage of 10-man Sligo to move up to second

Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 2

Bohemians moved to second in the Airtricity League Premier Division table on Saturday night thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-man Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

James Finnerty and Dinny Corcoran got the Bohs goals, as Ronan Murray’s first-half red card hampered the home side. Bohs also had Robert Cornwall sent-off late on, but both managers were in agreement as to what the turning point was.

Murray saw red on 42 minutes after throwing the ball towards referee Derek Tomney, who was about to book him for diving.

Bohs boss Keith Long said: “I thought it was even when it was 11 v 11, but we took advantage when the opposition went down to 10.

“I thought we should have won by more. We missed some gilt-edged chances in the second half.”

Rovers boss Liam Buckley added: “I felt we were marginally on top at that stage, but the sending-off disrupted things, that’s for sure.

“It is disappointing because it is a stupid sending-off from his end. He regrets it, and we will be without him next week now, but we just have to move on.”

Finnerty’s hooked effort dropped in to the net for the opener just three minutes after the restart, and Corcoran doubled the score with a close-range finish shortly before Cornwall’s red card.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney, Dunleavy (Twardek, 77 mins), Callan-McFadden, Mahon, Donelon (Banks, 77 mins), Keaney, Cawley, Fordyce (Leverock, 55 mins), Murray, Parkes, Coughlan.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot, Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Leahy, Grant (Graydon, 84 mins), Buckley, Levingston, Devaney (Regbha, 88 mins), Ward (Barry, 88 mins), Corcoran.

Referee: D Tomney.