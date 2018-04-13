Bohemians strike a late, late winner to break Rovers hearts

Shamrock Rovers 1 Bohemians 2

Darragh Leahy scored a dramatic winner, deep in stoppage time, as Bohemians came from behind to deservedly win a riveting Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium, beating arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers for the second time this season.

With the clock in the ninth minute of added time, fellow teenager Danny Grant’s low cross found its way to Leahy at the far post where the left-back, who turns 20 on Sunday, shot to the net.

Heavily criticised following last week’s defeat at Dundalk, Kevin Horgan repaid manager Stephen Bradley’s faith in keeping him in the team to excel between the Rovers posts in frustrating Bohemians early on.

The Hoops goalkeeper first showed good positional sense to save with his feet from Bohemians winger Grant just four minutes in before brilliantly tipping over Keith Ward’s dipping drive.

Horgan saved again from a JJ Lunney shot with Ward’s follow-up deflected over for a corner.

Remarkably, though, it was Rovers who then took the lead on 28 minutes.

Graham Burke worked a one-two from a throw-in on the right to cross for Dan Carr to find the net with a sublime flicked finish off his right foot to score for the third match running, his fourth goal of the season.

Bohs were incensed within two minutes of the second half when a big shout for a penalty, after Luke Byrne certainly appeared to trip Grant, wasn’t entertained by referee Rob Harvey.

But the visitors were deservedly level on 70 minutes.

A delightfully flighted cross from the right from Dylan Watts was met first time by midfielder Dan Byrne who scored with a side-foot volley into the corner of the net.

Following a slight delay for a crowd disturbance in the main stand after the goal, Bohs twice came close.

Eoghan Stokes had a shot into the arms of Horgan with substitute Dinny Corcoran working the keeper again minutes later.

A stunning save then denied Rovers regaining the lead on 89 minutes.

Bohs failed to clear a Sean Kavanagh free kick into their area with Shane Supple somehow keeping out substitute Gary Shaw’s header with a brilliant one-handed save before the late drama unfolded at the other end.

Shamrock Rovers: Horgan; Boyle, Grace, Gilchrist, Byrne; Bolger; Kavanagh, Finn, Burke, Miele (Coustrain, 54); Carr (Shaw, 66).

Bohemians: Supple; Buckley, Cornwall, Morris, Leahy; Grant, Byrne (Gannon, 62), Watts, Ward; Lunney (Corcoran, 61); Stokes (Moore, 89).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance: 4,541.

Derry City 1 Waterford Utd 0

A stunning second half display saw Derry City reap revenge over Waterford in from of an attendance of 3,000 supporters.

And the absence of Stanley Aboah and Bastien Hery, due to suspension, certainly didn’t help Waterford’s cause at the Brandywell, as Derry City extended their unbeaten home run thanks to a stunning second half display.

Indeed, there was very little between the teams at the break, but having upped their workrate in the second half, the Blues failed to respond to Derry’s determination.

Both created scoring chances during the opening period, but neither managed to find the net, defences appearing to be well on top.

Derry’s Rory Hale blasted high over the crossbar when the ball broke to him following a corner, however. Five minutes later at the other end, Waterford really should have moved into the lead.

Gavan Holohan broke clear on the right and his inch-perfect pass fell perfectly for the unmarked Izzy Akinade but his tame shot was cleared off the line by home defender, Gavin Peers.

Waterford keeper, Lawrence Vigouroux, did well to parry a low drive from Rory Hale in the 37th minute, turning the ball around his post.

Derry opened the second half on the front foot and they were reward for their endeavour in the 52nd minute.

Ronan Hale delivered a deep cross to the back post and the ball was met by left-back, Jack Doyle, who headed firmly home.

Curtis was denied by a superb save by Vigourous in the 54th minute as Derry continued to surge forward.

The home side managed to weather a late storm and Aaron McEneff missed a glorious chance to put the game to bed but goalkeeper Vigouroux smothered the effort on his six yard line.

As the game entered injury time, Curtis broke free but lashed his shot over the crossbar when he really should have done better.

Derry City: Doherty; McDermott (Cole, 53), Peers, Toal, Doyle; Ronan Hale, Low, Rory Hale, Curtis; McEneff; Patterson.

Waterford: Vigouroux; Kavanagh, Feely, Webster, Barnett (Martin, 70); Keegan, Comerford (Daly, 70); Kasmi, Holohan, Puri (Walsh, 86); Akinade.

Referee: N. Doyle (Dublin).

Cork City 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Cork City moved up to second place in the table as Graham Cummins struck early in the second half to give the champions victory at Turner’s Cross.

Having lost in Waterford last week, a good result was the imperative for John Caulfield’s side and they got that, even if the performance may have been lacking in areas.

Visitors St Pat’s, coming in off the back of a 5-0 win over Bray Wanderers last week, began well and City defender Conor McCarthy needed to get a good block on a Dean Clarke effort in the first minute while Conan Byrne was unlucky not to get on a Clarke cross on six.

However, on the quarter-hour, City came closest to opening the scoring, with Graham Cummins meeting Barry McNamee’s corner and the ball looping towards the net only to hit the post.

From another corner, Cummins headed to Sadlier but he shot over and the hosts struggled to build on any momentum accruing from that, with Pat’s competing well and the last chance of the half falling to them, Jamie Lennon’s effort deflected over for a corner.

Four minutes into the second half, City head the lead and it was somewhat similar to Cummins’ earlier chance, as he met Conor McCormack’s delivery from deep to arc and effort over Barry Murphy and into the net.

Kieran Sadlier might have added another immediately afterwards, with Lee Desmond denying him, but Pat’s didn’t wilt and had a great chance on 71, Ryan Brennan unlucky not to steer an Owen Garvan free kick to the net.

City could have made the game safe on 85 as sub Josh O’Hanlon played in fellow replacement Jimmy Keohane, but Murphy did well to deny him. Ultimately, they did’t need the second goal.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan, McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard, McNamee, Sadlier (Keohane 80); Cummins (O’Hanlon 84).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Murphy; Madden, Desmond, Toner, Bermingham; Lennon, Garvan (Kelly 80); Byrne, R Brennan (Markey 77), Clarke; Keegan (Fagan 68).

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 4,402.