The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday (all kick off times 3pm unless stated)

Burnley (7) v Leicester (8)

Burnley are hopeful winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson will have recovered from a calf strain. Gudmundsson could come in for Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, who is a doubt after feeling tightness in his hamstring, while fellow winger Scott Arfield (calf) remains sidelined. The Clarets will definitely be without key defender Ben Mee, who is set to miss several weeks with a shin problem, so Kevin Long will continue.

Development squad captain Hamza Choudhury is set to start his first Premier League game for Leicester. Fellow midfielder Vicente Iborra is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Daniel Amartey is still working his way back to fitness after his own hamstring problem, while Wilfred Ndidi will serve the final game of his two-match ban.

Last season: Burnley 1 Leicester 0, Leicester 3 Burnley 0

Last five league matches: Burnley D W W W W; Leicester D D W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Chris Wood (Burnley) 10; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 19

Match odds: H 13-8 D 21-10 A 7-4

Referee: Martin Atkinson (West Yorkshire)

Crystal Palace (17) v Brighton (13)

Palace strikers Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth face late fitness tests. They have returned to contention following respective groin and hamstring injuries. Jeffrey Schlupp is nearing a first-team return following an ankle injury, but the Brighton fixture will come too soon.

Brighton will be without Davy Propper through suspension. The Dutch midfielder starts a three-match ban after Albion failed to get his red card against Huddersfield overturned. But winger Anthony Knockaert returns to the squad after completing his three-game suspension.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L L W L D; Brighton W W L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 10; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 13

Match odds: H 10-11 D 23-10 A 10-3

Referee: Andre Marriner (West Midlands)

Huddersfield (16) v Watford (12)

Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg is available. He limped out of last week’s draw at the Amex Stadium after Davy Propper’s tackle, which earned the Brighton midfielder a straight red card, but returned to full training on Wednesday. Boss David Wagner has no further new injury or suspension worries.

Watford could have defender Christian Kabasele available after his hamstring problem. Defender Craig Cathcart, fit from a hip injury, could also be involved after being an unused substitute in last weekend’s home defeat to Burnley.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L D L L D; Watford W L L D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Steve Mounie (Huddersfield) 9; Richarlison (Watford) 8

Match odds: H 13-8 D 11-5 A 7-4

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Liverpool (3) v Bournemouth (11) (kick off: 5.30pm)

Liverpool welcome back captain Jordan Henderson, who missed Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City due to suspension. Nathaniel Clyne and Ragnar Klavan have picked up injuries and will likely join Joel Matip (thigh) on the sidelines, but Roberto Firmino (neck) should be fine and Emre Can (back) and Adam Lallana (muscle problem) may return before the end of the season.

Bournemouth will again be without defender Adam Smith because of a knee problem. Midfielder Junior Stanislas has been ruled out for the rest of the season following knee ligament surgery.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Bournemouth 2, Bournemouth 4 Liverpool 3

Last five league matches: Liverpool W L W W D; Bournemouth D L W D D

Top scorers (all competitions): Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 39; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 8

Match odds: H 1-4 A 12-1 D 5-1

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

Southampton (18) v Chelsea (5) (kick off: 12.30pm)

Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis will face a late fitness test on an Achilles problem for Southampton. Jan Bednarek could make his top-flight debut for Saints, with defender Jack Stephens starting a three-match suspension.

Ross Barkley is available for Chelsea after recovering from injury. His availability means that David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu, owing to respective long-term knee and ankle injuries, are their only absentees.

Last season: Chelsea 4 Southampton 2, Southampton 0 Chelsea 2

Last five league matches: Southampton D D L L L; Chelsea L L W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Charlie Austin (Southampton) 7; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 15

Match odds: H 10-3 D 5-2 A 5-6

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Swansea (15) v Everton (9)

Swansea’s top scorer Jordan Ayew is available after completing a three-match ban. Defender Mike van der Hoorn is expected to be fit after being forced off during last weekend’s draw at West Brom with a shoulder injury. Sam Clucas should also feature after suffering a kick in training, but fellow midfielder Renato Sanches (hamstring) remains out after staying with parent club Bayern Munich to complete his recovery work.

Idrissa Gana Gueye is in line to start for Everton after showing no ill effects following his substitute appearance in the Merseyside derby, his first match since recovering from a hamstring problem. Defender Phil Jagielka suffered a reaction following last weekend’s goalless draw but should be fit.

Last season: Swansea 1 Everton 0, Everton 1 Swansea 1

Last five league matches: Swansea L W D L D; Everton L W W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jordan Ayew (Swansea) 10; Wayne Rooney (Everton) 11

Match odds: H 7-5 D 21-10 A 21-10

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire)

Tottenham (4) v Manchester City (1) (kick off: 7.45pm)

Danny Rose will miss out for Spurs due to a calf injury. The left-back picked up the minor problem after playing 90 minutes against Stoke, though his absence is not expected to be lengthy. Midfielder Harry Winks is in Qatar seeking answers to an ankle injury while defender Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) also misses out against the champions-elect.

Manchester City are without top scorer Sergio Aguero due to a knee injury. Midfielder Fernandinho is also missing through suspension and defender John Stones is still troubled by a thigh problem. Left-back Benjamin Mendy, out since September with knee ligament damage, also remains on the sidelines.

Last season: Man City 2 Tottenham 2, Tottenham 2 Man City 0

Last five league matches: Tottenham W W W W W; Man City W W W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 35; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 30

Match odds: H 13-8 D 5-2 A 13-8

Referee: Jon Moss (West Yorkshire)

Sunday

Manchester United (2) v West Brom (20) (kick off: 4pm)

Manchester United have no fresh injury concerns. Back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is sidelined after suffering a collision on Argentina duty, but versatile Daley Blind is back in training and pushing for a return. Romelu Lukaku has overcome illness that affected him in the derby win against Manchester City. Ashley Young was also reportedly feeling unwell in that game.

Daniel Sturridge, Nacer Chadli and Sam Field could all be back in contention for West Brom. On-loan Liverpool striker Sturridge has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury while Chadli’s season has been constantly interrupted by a thigh problem. Fellow midfielder Field returned from the last international break with a calf complaint. Jonny Evans (knee) might miss out against his former club and Hal Robson-Kanu (concussion) is not yet ready to return.

Last season: Man Utd 0 West Brom 0, West Brom 0 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd W W W W W; West Brom L L L L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 26; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 10

Match odds: H 2-11 D 11-2 A 16-1

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Newcastle (10) v Arsenal (6) (kick off: 1.30pm)

Loan signing Islam Slimani will hope for a first start for Newcastle. The Leicester frontman belatedly made his debut for the Magpies as a late substitute against Huddersfield a fortnight ago, but was ineligible to play against his parent club last weekend and will be looking to force his way into manager Rafael Benitez’s thoughts. Benitez otherwise has no fresh injury problems.

Aaron Ramsey will be hoping to be involved despite a deep cut on his leg. The Arsenal midfielder had the gash stapled closed during Thursday’s Europa League draw at CSKA Moscow and managed to play for the remainder of the match, while Jack Wilshere took a kick to his ankle but also seems likely to feature. Granit Xhaka may return after missing the game in Russia through illness, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes back into the fold having been cup-tied.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle D L W W W; Arsenal L L W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) 6; Alexandre Lacazette & Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) 10

Match odds: H 5-2 D 12-5 A 11-10

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire)

Monday

West Ham (14) v Stoke (19) (kick off: 8pm)

Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and James Collins could be added to the West Ham squad. Carroll has been sidelined with an ankle fracture since December, Lanzini suffered a knee injury on international duty with Argentina and Collins has been out for a month with a hamstring problem.

Stoke forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains a doubt. The 29-year-old has not featured since March 17 because of a groin problem, and manager Paul Lambert admits he is still struggling. Fellow midfielder Charlie Adam serves the final match of his three-game suspension.

Last season: Stoke 0 West Ham 0, West Ham 1 Stoke 1

Last five league matches: West Ham L L L W D; Stoke D L L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 9; Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke) 7

Match odds: H 1-1 D 23-10 A 11-4

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)