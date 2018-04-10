Mick McCarthy to leave Ipswich Town with immediate effect

Former Ireland manager guided Ipswich to the 2014-15 playoffs
Former Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy announced on Tuesday that he was leaving the English second-tier club with immediate effect.

McCarthy, who announced his exit shortly after their 1-0 win over Barnsley, leaves the Suffolk club four games earlier than his planned departure at the end of the season.

Ex-Ireland manager McCarthy, who joined Ipswich in November 2012, guided them to the 2014-15 playoffs where they lost to local rivals Norwich City in the semi-finals.

They have struggled for consistency this term and are 12th in the table.

“I said I would see the season out but it’s been a new experience and it’s not one I have been enjoying to be honest,” he told the official club website.

“I have continued to do my job to the best of my ability but there is something missing and I’m not comfortable with that. I have had a great time here and worked with some great people and to all those who have given me wonderful support over the last five and a half years – and there are many – I want to put on record my personal thanks.”

Ipswich beat Barnsley thanks to Jonas Knudsen’s goal early in the second half. – Reuters

