Celtic frustrated by tenacious Kairat in Champions League playoff first leg

Champions League playoffs, first Leg: Celtic 0 Kairat (Kaz) 0

Celtic still have plenty of work to do to reach the Champions League after drawing a blank in the first leg of their play-off against Kairat at Parkhead.

In Brendan Rodgers’ 800th match as a manager, there was no traditional early onslaught by the Hoops as the accomplished Kazakh side more than matched their hosts.

However, with Yang Hyun-jun on for Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah, and Daizen Maeda moving to centre forward at the start of the second half, Celtic stepped up the pace and piled on the pressure in the later stages but could not find a way through despite 10 added minutes.

After Saturday’s home Scottish Premiership game against Livingston, Celtic will get ready for the return leg in Kazakhstan next Tuesday night, which involves a 7,000-mile round trip, knowing qualification requires perhaps more work than many anticipated.

Much of the build-up to the game was centred on if and when Rodgers would add to his squad for the European campaign.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda reacts after a missed opportunity. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

There were no late signings, but the manager made six changes to his side, with Kasper Schmeichel, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Reo Hatate, Benjamin Nygren and Idah returning and Viljami Sinisalo, Dane Murray, Auston Trusty, Arne Engels, Luke McCowan and Johnny Kenny dropping out.

Rafael Urazbakhtin stressed his side were playing for the glory of Kazakhstan, the Kairat head coach pinning their hopes on 17-year-old Chelsea-bound Dastan Satpayev.

The visitors settled early and in the 11th minute captain Aleksandr Martynovich had the ball in the Hoops net from close range but was ruled offside.

With Satpayev influential, Kairat attacked fluidly and at pace on the counter, dampening the mood of the expectant home support.

In the 32nd minute, Celtic defender Alastair Johnston pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury as he backtracked and was taken from the field on a stretcher, replaced by Anthony Ralston.

Moments later, Kairat goalkeeper Alexandr Zarutskiy saved from Maeda when Celtic at last got through, but at the other end Ofri Arad’s powerful drive flew just wide of Schmeichel’s post.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel watches Kairat's Edmilson attempt on goal go over the crossbar. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

Yang came on in place Idah for the start of the second period, Maeda moving central. Within a minute of the restart Yang set up James Forrest, whose shot was touched on to a post and then gathered by Zarutskiy.

After some sloppiness by Carter-Vickers in the Hoops defence, Brazilian striker Edmilson tried a speculative shot from 40 yards which landed on the roof of Schmeichel’s goal.

Celtic’s corner count mounted but to no avail and Hoops fans – perhaps also frustrated by a lack of transfer activity – began singing ‘sack the board’ as the game moved into the final quarter.

As the final whistle neared, the visitors were wasting time at every opportunity. While 10 added minutes gave Celtic scope, Maeda spurned a gift when he ran through alone and could only manage a tame shot easily saved by Anarbekov drawing boos at the end from irate supporters.