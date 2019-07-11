Bohemians 14-year-old Evan Ferguson stars against Chelsea

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff was the story of Wimbledon, as she upset the odds to make it to the fourth round before losing to Simona Halep.

However, Bohemians youngster Evan Ferguson has gone one better, as he came off the bench in Wednesday night’s 1-1 friendly draw with Chelsea - aged just 14.

The Dalymount Park fixture was Frank Lampard’s first game in charge of the Blues, and he named an XI mixed with established first team squad members and fringe players.

And 14-year-old Ferguson caught the eye after being introduced by Keith Long in the 67th minute, with his cute stepover allowing Eric Molloy in to score Bohs’ 89th minute equaliser.

Bohemians celebrate Eric Molloy’s equaliser against Chelsea. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Afterwards Lampard admitted his side need to boost their fitness after their draw in Dublin, with Molloy’s late strike cancelling out Michy Batshuayi’s opener.

“Fitness was our issue, we’ve been working hard on it, even this morning,” he told a press conference after the game.

“Fitness was always going to be an issue against a team that’s halfway through their season. We certainly pushed ourselves to the limit.

“The quicker we get there the better. It’s about individuals getting fit. Some of the young lads were really good. We want to get a level of fitness and intensity in their game.”

Lampard gave Danny Drinkwater the chance to impress from the start after he was frozen out by old boss Mauricio Sarri.

Batshuayi, who had been on loan at Crystal Palace from January, also started and he fired in from close range after eight minutes.

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kurt Zouma featured after their loans last term but Lampard was denied victory following Molloy’s 89th-minute leveller.

“I’ve enjoyed it, we’ve got great support over here. It was a tough game for us, we’ve only been here for a few days. But I’m pleased with how we got on,” Lampard added.

“I’ve been pleased with the players’ attitude since I arrived last week.”