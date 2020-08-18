Alex Cooper comes off bench to seal late comeback win for Sligo

Waterford had taken the lead at the Showgrounds through Michael O’Connor

Updated: 24 minutes ago
David Goulden at the Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers players celebrate Alex Cooper’s injury-time winner during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Waterford at The Showgrounds. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sligo Rovers 2 Waterford FC 1

Substitute Alex Cooper’s injury-time winner saw Sligo Rovers claim their third win in four as they beat Waterford at the Showgrounds.

A slow start from the Bit O’Red saw John Sheridan’s side deservedly lead at the break courtesy of Michael O’Connor’s opener. But Sligo dug in and levelled proceedings through Ronan Coughlan before Cooper’s 93rd-minute winner finally broke Waterford’s resolve.

With the focus on the Rovers left side in particular, the visitors hit the lead on 16 minutes.

Sligo Rovers fans celebrate their equalising goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Waterford at The Showgrounds. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
With Sligo pinned back, Kurtis Byrne’s through ball easily found the roaming Tunmise Sobowale who squared for the waiting O’Connor. The ex-Linfield marksman was afforded ample time to pick his spot before firing past the sprawling Ed McGinty.

The hosts struck the post through David Cawley on 61 minutes before they finally found their leveller on 72. Jesse Devers was the architect as he picked out Coughlan who tucked the ball past Ryan for his third of the season.

Sligo were to have the last say as Cooper’s magnificent strike from the angle left Ryan flat-footed three minutes into added time.

SLIGO ROVERS: E McGinty; L Banks (D Noone, 62 mins), T Penninkangas, D Kane, R Donelon; D Cawley, N Morahan; J Devers (A Cooper, 82 mins), J Ogedi-Ukozwe, R De Vries; R Coughlan.

WATERFORD: T Ryan; T Sobowale, J Davidson, S Bone (N O’Keeffe 45+4 mins), R McCourt; M Smith, W Longbottom (W Fitzgerald, 88 mins), T Wilson; R Weir; M O’Connor (J Martin, 88 mins), K Byrne.

Referee: Damien MacGraith

