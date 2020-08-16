Kevin De Bruyne wins Premier League player of the season award

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has been named the 2019-20 Premier League player of the season.

The Belgian produced 20 assists during the top flight campaign to equal Thierry Henry’s record and scored 13 times to help Catalan manager Pep Guardiola’s men finish second in the table.

European and world champions Liverpool comfortably beat City to the title, to end their 30-year wait for league success, and Jurgen Klopp was named manager of the season.

Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold clinched young player of the season after he played a key role in bringing the championship back to Anfield.

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min’s strike against Burnley in December — where he ran the length of the pitch — scooped goal of the season.