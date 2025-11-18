How a move to Dutch football revived Troy Parrott’s career

Just three months ago, a Dutch regional news channel conducted vox pops in Alkmaar’s city centre, quizzing punters if Troy Parrott should start for AZ Alkmaar. Believe it or not, most people wanted Ireland’s new national hero to be dropped in favour of academy graduate Mexx Meerdink. Only in recent weeks did Parrott finally win over his doubters in the Netherlands, before announcing himself to all of Europe. This is the story of Parrott’s time in Dutch football.

Excelsior signings don’t get much coverage. The Rotterdam side work on a shoestring budget, meaning that any reinforcements are sourced from the bargain basement. The temporary arrival of Parrott in 2023, however, sparked some interest. His remarkable surname wasn’t lost on the Dutch, nor was the unlikeliness of little Excelsior doing business with a club as huge as Tottenham Hotspur.

Excelsior matches don’t usually cause a stir, either. Whenever they make it to the Eredivisie, their highlights always come on last on the Dutch equivalent to Match of the Day. Most of the footage shows them defending for their lives. It took Parrott a while to get up to speed, but he ended up scoring 10 league goals. Excelsior got 50 in total, but were still consigned to the relegation play-offs. Parrott struck seven times in four games, but it still wasn’t enough to beat the drop.

Parrott, however, had made a name for himself through his finishing, pace and quality on the ball. AZ, who had finished fourth, were looking for a new centre-forward following Vangelis Pavlidis’s move to Benfica and they gambled big time on Parrott. The Dubliner became the club’s most expensive signing for the best part of two decades. Parrott announced himself to the Alkmaar faithful by scoring four times during a 9-1 hammering of SC Heerenveen. The supporters showed their gratitude by chucking an inflatable parrot at their new man.

Troy Parrott shoots at goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match between AFC Ajax and AZ Alkmaar at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photograph: Ed van de Pol/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There would be more moments of joy in his maiden campaign at one of Dutch football’s better sides. Parrott netted winter winners in impressive triumphs over Ajax and AS Roma. Yet the sceptical pundits were proven right: the step up from Excelsior to AZ is a massive one and Parrott struggled at times. He caused some bemusement just this January, when Dutch TV channel ESPN asked him to pick between himself and various other strikers. Parrott backed himself over Evan Ferguson, Dominic Solanke and even Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. When Alexander Isak’s face popped up on the screen, the Irishman finally gave in. “I can give this one to Alexander Isak. For now.” Two days later, Parrott missed a sitter in a crunch tie at champions PSV Eindhoven. Laughter ensued.

The goals dried up in the second half of the season, with attention shifting towards the Dutch Cup. A favourable draw offered AZ a golden chance to win a first trophy since 2013. It would have meant the world to a club with a reputation for being “nearly men”. Parrott had a night to forget in the semi-final at Heracles Almelo, compounded by a missed penalty in the shoot-out. Thankfully for him, it didn’t prove costly. A similar situation arose in the final against Go Ahead Eagles, this time during the match. Parrott saw his spot-kick saved, only to be offered another chance following encroachment. He duly scored his second attempt, before he was forced off by injury and watched his team lose on penalties.

Parrott would be out of action for a couple of weeks, during which time his place was occupied by Meerdink, a prodigious talent. His stunning bicycle kick goal, just three days after the calamitous cup final, lifted the gloomy mood at the club. Some more of his goals subsequently helped the club qualify for Europe. Meerdink is one of many brilliant prospects emerging from AZ’s world-class academy. Debate, therefore, raged on throughout the summer. Playing two up top isn’t considered an option at AZ, so a choice had to be made: Meerdink or Parrott? True to AZ form, most people sided with the local boy.

Manager Maarten Martens had an unenviable task at the start of the season, but eventually plumped for Parrott. AZ cruised through the Conference League qualifiers, both first-choice Parrott and understudy Meerdink scoring for fun. The gaffer’s job has since been made a little bit easier. Parrott was sidelined throughout September with a knee issue, only for him to return and Meerdink taking his turn to pick up an injury that he still hasn’t recovered from.

Parrott has 13 goals to his name this season, at last cementing his place in the side even before he excelled on the international stage last week.

Republic of Ireland's Troy Parrott scores his third goal of the game against Hungary. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Following his imperial performance in Budapest, AZ fans should now enjoy his performances while they can. A January move seems highly likely. Watch out, Alexander Isak.

Jan Willem Spaans is a Dutch football writer with Voetbal International, De Stentor and ELF Voetbal

