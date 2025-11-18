Risk of stretched tech stocks, and affordable housing while earning six figures

The Government said it will deliver as many as 15,000 affordable homes a year under its new plan. Photograph: iStock

Central Bank officials have warned that there could be a knock-on effect to the Irish economy in the event of a stock market shock, as valuations of US technology stocks show signs of being “stretched”. Joe Brennan has the details.

In her weekly Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan looks at how you can earn six figures and still qualify for affordable housing. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances, try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Q&A, a reader wonders about the tax implications of retiring to Ireland from Australia, bringing with them a €300,000 pension fund accumulated down under. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

The BBC is once again mired in controversy with its director general and CEO of news having resigned in the wake of a controversy involving its Panorama show and how it reported a Donald Trump speech four years ago. Our media columnist Hugh Linehan suggests that it needs to find its own brand of populism to mount a fightback and how a legal battle with Trump might not be the worst place to start.

A game of chicken is taking place between the board of the DAA and the Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien over a settlement deal agreed with its chief executive Kenny Jacobs. It cannot be allowed to continue, writes Cantillon.

Is putting some of the corporation tax windfall into long-term funds the right thing to do? Paul Colgan examines the Government’s plan to put billions into two new sovereign funds: the Future Ireland Fund and the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

Is Ireland’s supercharged economic growth a mirage? Eoin Burke-Kennedy offers a view in this analysis.

In Me & My Money, Nick Twomey, cofounder and group managing director of Oakberry Ireland says he’s lost money “plenty of times”, part of life as an entrepreneur. He spoke to Tony Clayton-Lea.