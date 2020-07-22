Airtricity League streaming service launched showing over 55 matches

The SSE Airtricity League is set to restart on Friday, July 31st. File photograph: Inpho

The FAI has announced details of the Airtricity League’s first-ever streaming service which will deliver Premier Division football matches to supporters in Ireland and around the world.

The Football Association of Ireland and RTÉ Sport, in collaboration with GAAGO, have partnered to deliver the streaming platform which can be accessed on watchloi.ie.

Each Premier Division fixture, as well as selected FAI Cup matches, will be live streamed via RTÉ Sport’s cameras and commentary team. There will be over 55 matches shown on the platform this season.

Season passes went on sale on Wednesday morning for €55 for supporters in Ireland and €69 for the rest of the world. The FAI says that the revenue created will go to each club.

The SSE Airtricity League is set to restart on Friday, July 31st with Derry City v Sligo Rovers to be the first match streamed on the platform (kick-off at 5.45pm).

“We’re absolutely delighted to launch our new streaming service,” explained FAI commercial and marketing director Mark Russell.

“Working with RTÉ Sport and GAAGO will guarantee that we will have a best-in-class product which SSE Airtricity League supporters will be able to enjoy around the world.

“Especially with Covid-19 restrictions, this is the ideal time to launch this service but with the revenue it will generate for the clubs, this is also a major moment for the league and a fantastic opportunity to promote and enhance the domestic game in Ireland.”

