Marseille fans storm training ground in protest against directors

Footage shows fans throwing flares and lighting firecrackers ahead of Rennes match

A man on a scooter looks over at a banner hung by Marseille fans against the club’s president Jacques-Henry Eyraud, that reads in French ‘JHE: Marseille vomits you’, a few hours before the Ligue 1 match against Rennes. For several weeks, protests have been organized by OM supporters before the home matches. Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

A man on a scooter looks over at a banner hung by Marseille fans against the club’s president Jacques-Henry Eyraud, that reads in French ‘JHE: Marseille vomits you’, a few hours before the Ligue 1 match against Rennes. For several weeks, protests have been organized by OM supporters before the home matches. Photo: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

 

Some Olympique de Marseille fans stormed into the team’s training ground hours before a Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennais as they protested against the club’s officials, French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported on Saturday.

RMC Sport reported some 150-200 supporters tried to break into the Robert Louis Dreyfus centre. Footage on RMC Sport’s twitter feed showed some of the fans forcing their way in. Some were seen throwing flares and lighting firecrackers.

The outlet published footage of fans marching in the streets and carrying banners reading “(Club) directors, out”, as well as others directly targeting OM president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

It then reported the situation had calmed down, without elaborating.

OM were not immediately available for comment.

Marseille are sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 16 points adrift of leaders Lyon, with coach Andre Villas Boas hinting he will leave the club when his contract expires in June.

OM were knocked out in the first round of the Champions League.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.