Marseille fans storm training ground in protest against directors

Some Olympique de Marseille fans stormed into the team’s training ground hours before a Ligue 1 game against Stade Rennais as they protested against the club’s officials, French multimedia outlet RMC Sport reported on Saturday.

RMC Sport reported some 150-200 supporters tried to break into the Robert Louis Dreyfus centre. Footage on RMC Sport’s twitter feed showed some of the fans forcing their way in. Some were seen throwing flares and lighting firecrackers.

The outlet published footage of fans marching in the streets and carrying banners reading “(Club) directors, out”, as well as others directly targeting OM president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

More footage of the unfolding incident at Marseille’s training ground - via @mercat_om. pic.twitter.com/WnrCQ3I4jl — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2021

It then reported the situation had calmed down, without elaborating.

OM were not immediately available for comment.

Marseille are sixth in the Ligue 1 standings, 16 points adrift of leaders Lyon, with coach Andre Villas Boas hinting he will leave the club when his contract expires in June.

OM were knocked out in the first round of the Champions League.