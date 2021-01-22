Leeds will lay new hybrid pitch before clash with Everton

Pitch had been in poor condition recently after heavy rain and snowfall

Leeds are installing a new playing surface at Elland Road in time for their next home game against Everton in 12 days. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire

Leeds are installing a new playing surface at Elland Road in time for their next home game against Everton in 12 days.

The Whites’ pitch came in for heavy criticism during last weekend’s defeat to Brighton.

Leeds said in a statement: “Following the effects of recent weather in the region, Leeds United are re-turfing Elland Road with a hybrid pitch, which will be installed ahead of our Premier League game with Everton on February 3rd.

“Plans are already in place to work with Hewitt Sportsturf on a complete pitch reconstruction at Elland Road, which will include a brand-new state of the art drainage system and this work will commence in May.

“However, following consultation with the board and playing staff, the club have invested in a short-term solution, which will improve the pitch for the remaining games of the 2020/21 campaign.”

The current pitch will be removed over the weekend and replaced with new surface, which will be laid by early next week.

The club’s head of facilities Mark Broadley added: “After the recent heavy rainfall and snow, it became evident that the current system was unable to cope and as a result was struggling to retain sufficient stability in the top surface.

“We reviewed all options available and agreed the best possible solution was to remove the top surface and install the hybrid turf system HT Pro as seen at Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City.”

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear said in his programme notes on Saturday that the club were unable to undertake “a full reconstruction” of the playing surface last summer because the close season had been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

