Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah named in Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad

Stephen Kenny has named a 23-man squad for Bulgaria and Finland matches

Norwich City striker Adam Idah has been named in Stephen Kenny’s squad. File photograph: Getty Images

Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah have been named in Stephen Kenny’s first squad as Republic of Ireland manager.

Kenny has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Uefa Nations League games away to Bulgaria and home to Finland early next month.

Waterford-born Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Molumby and Cork native Idah, the Norwich City striker, have both received their first call-ups to the senior Ireland squad. Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, Fulham’s Harry Arter, Southampton’s Shane Long and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan all return to the squad for the games in Sofia and Dublin.

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker and the FAI Player of the Year for 2020, will join the squad for the Finland game, pending the assessment of a long-term foot injury.

The Irish players will meet up on Sunday ahead of two day’s training at the National Training Centre in Abbotstown before flying to the Bulgarian capital on Tuesday afternoon. Both the Uefa Nations League games will be played behind closed doors.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur - on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).

